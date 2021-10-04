CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swedish artist threatened for Muhammad sketch dies in crash

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM -- Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who had lived under police protection since making a sketch of the Prophet Muhammad with a dog's body in 2007, died in a weekend car crash along with two police bodyguards, police said Monday. He was 75. Vilks and two plainclothes officers were killed...

#Traffic Accident#Art#Swedish#Muslims#Islamic#Al Qaida
