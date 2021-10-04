CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethiopian PM begins 2nd term saying war exacts 'heavy price'

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia -- Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in Monday for a second five-year term running a country in the grip of a nearly year-long war against Tigray forces he described as 'œhateful" toward the nation, while a handful of visiting African leaders urged him to hold things together.

