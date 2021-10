SAN ANTONIO — Al-Farouq Aminu came to San Antonio from Chicago as part of the sign and trade for DeMar DeRozan this summer, and he may never suit up for the Spurs. The 30-year-old NBA veteran has played for six teams in his 11-year career, and the defensive-minded wing has been a solid role player on decent teams. The prime version of Aminu started 255 of the 293 games he played in for Portland from 2015 to 2019, putting up 9.5 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting over 35% from deep on four attempts per game as a Blazer.

