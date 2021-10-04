CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Equity Markets Generally Reverse Gains

By Trade The News
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Equity indices pare gains amid trading halts for Evergrande and Evergrande Property Services; Evergrande speculated to sell majority stake in Property Services unit to Hopson Development. Vaccine makers trade generally lower after news related to Merck’s COVID pill. Japanese shipping cos. extend losing streak. Fast Retailing [largest Nikkei component] is...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Oil prices help lift FTSE as US jobs report disappoints

London’s top index was lifted by its oil majors and mining giants on Friday as it shrugged off disappointing jobs figures out of the US.The FTSE 100 had added 0.3% to its value by the end of the day, despite US non-farm payrolls significantly undershooting expectations.It ended up 17.51 points to 7,095.55.Figures out of Washington showed that 194,000 jobs were added last month, below the half a million that had been forecast by analysts.“Overall however, given the above, markets seem to have taken it reasonably well, holding their ground and avoiding a major drop so far this afternoon,” said IG...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

European equity markets stabilized or saw minor profit taking after yesterday’s strong run with investors’ focus turning to the US payrolls report. At the same time, oil held near recent peak levels ($83 p/b). However, this time there was no clear directional market reaction, neither on equity nor in core bond markets. European inflation swaps/expectations even eased slightly off recent peak levels. The US payrolls brought quite a complex message for markets. Payrolls growth missed expectations by quite a big margin. The US economy added only 194 000 jobs in September versus 500 000 expected. However, the previous two months received a combined 169 000 upward revision and this month’s miss was mainly due to a decline in government employment. In this respect BLS reported potential distortions in the seasonal adjustment for the government education numbers. Average hourly earnings were strong (0.6% M/M), but the previous month was downwardly revised, resulting in an as expected 4.8% Y/Y. The unemployment rate (household survey) declined from 5.1% to 4.8% as employment in the survey rose 526k, while at the same time the labour force declined slightly. Once again no clear-cut story line. We assume that the report won’t stop the Fed from announcing tapering of bond purchases at the November 3 meeting. Still, the report was bit too diffuse to trigger an unequivocal directional market response. US yields dropped temporary after the report, but currently show again a modest steepening (2-y +0.4 bp, 30-y +3bp). The US 10-y yield continues testing the 1.60% barrier, but it looks tough. European/German yields mainly followed the post-payrolls reaction in the US, with yields rising modestly, too (0.1 bp for the 2-y; + 2.5 bp for 10-y yield). The -0.15% barrier in the German 10-y stays within reach. Peripheral EMU bonds continue to show resilience with the 10-y Italian spread narrowing 2 bp. European equities hardly reacted to the payrolls with most major indices hovering near yesterday’s closing levels. US indices also opened unchanged.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

USD Reigns Supreme Amid Energy Worries

Energy concerns took a breather after Russia offered to release more natural gas to Europe, but there wasn’t much relief in the FX market. USD continues to outperform as investors bet this crisis will hit Europe and Asia harder than America. The upcoming week seems quite exciting, with a barrage of crucial US data alongside the latest Fed minutes.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US Open: Wall Street Mixed after Huge Miss on NFP

FTSE -0.04% at 7082. US stocks are set to open mixed following another huge miss from the US non-farm payrolls. The closely watched US labour department’s job report revealed that just 194k jobs were added in September meanwhile August’s number was upwardly revised to 366k from 248k. The September number was well below the 500k that was forecast, which could still be Delta covid related.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Markets#European Union#Hopson Development#Covid#Japanese#S P#2#Nzd#Rbnz Shadow Board#Shadow Board#Annual Report#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Rba#Jp Vision Fund 2
actionforex.com

Weekly Focus – Stagflation Risks Keep Rising

The past week added more signs that we could be heading for a stagflationary environment with weakening economic activity amid more persistent inflation pressures. New pockets of inflation keep popping up as supply side challenges continue. European gas prices shot higher again this week reaching six times the normal level. Comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin that indicated the country was prepared to help stabilize the market sent prices lower on Wednesday, but gas prices are still five times higher than before the prices started to soar. Oil prices also increased further this week to above USD80 per barrel. If these pressures persist we could see Euro inflation stay at high levels over the winter and continue to erode purchasing power of consumers, see Research Euro Area – Looming energy crisis creates a perfect storm, 4 October 2021. Other prices that have shot higher has been cotton (up 25% in a month) and coal (up more than 200% the past year).
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Week Ahead: Earnings Season Begins, China Escalations Continue, and the Jobs Report Has Past

Earnings season is always a big deal for the markets; however, this earnings season will be particularly noteworthy. As many analysts and economists feel that growth may have peaked over the summer, Q3 earnings will be closely watched for earnings that miss consensus and for companies that release downward revisions to guidance. It all begins this week with banks! In addition, China and Biden have agreed to meet virtually be the end of the year, however that seems to be about all the two can agree on. Watch for more banter between China and the US this week. Also, although Non-Farm Payrolls missed estimates, the revision to the August print made up for some of that. Markets will still be digging through the details to try and determine if the Fed is ready to taper at its November 3rd meeting!
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
actionforex.com

US open: Wall Street Extends Gains as Debt Ceiling, Energy Fears Ease

FTSE -0.0% at 7070. US stocks are set to extend gains from the previous session as debt ceiling and energy concerns ease. Progress in debt ceiling talks is boosting the mood in the market. The proposed deal in Washington will effectively see the can kicked down the road to December buying time and easing concerns. Whilst this is clearly a short-term answer, it is enough to keep the markets happy.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

US Open Note – Stocks Turn Green on Temporary Risk On; Antipodeans Outperform

Risk-on sentiment continued to navigate markets during late European trading hours on Thursday as worries about the energy crisis took the back seat for the time being and the risk of a government default in the US was expected to be ease today after Democrats showed willingness to raise the debt ceiling to December on the Senate floor.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Aussie Trades Above 0.73

Dow has risen sharply as expected and while the momentum holds, a rise to 35000 or higher looks possible next week. Dax has risen but does not look very strong just now and may again face a decline in the coming week. Nikkei and Shanghai have risen. Nikkei can head towards 28500-29000 while Shanghai looks bullish while above 3550. Nifty and Sensex have risen yesterday and could be slowly headed towards 17800-18000 and 60000 respectively.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Strong US Jobs Data Will Push USD Higher And Pressure Stocks

Optimism, bordering on jubilation, prevailed in stock markets yesterday, although traders in FX and gold, for the most part, stood aloof from the move. A sigh of relief washed over in US stocks, causing sharp buying on news that the US government debt ceiling had been raised by 480bn until December, removing the threat of a default by the world’s largest economy. However, by the end of the day, the effect of this news reversed the initial jump. The markets are likely to spend most of today in very tight ranges and low volumes, waiting for US labour market figures for September.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

The European Central Bank has left monetary policy unchanged. The ECB will consider policy alternatives in December. Germany’s industrial production experienced its highest drop in August since last April due to supply chain problems, which constrained the growth of Europe’s largest economy and hit the automotive sector. Trading recommendations. Support...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Remains Elevated, US NFP Next

USD/JPY started a fresh increase above the 111.00 resistance. A key bullish trend line is forming with support near 111.55 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is showing bearish signs below the 1.1600 level. GBP/USD is facing resistance near the key 1.3650 zone. USD/JPY Technical Analysis. The US Dollar formed a...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Dollar Eases On Debt Ceiling Agreement

The US dollar gave back some of its recent gains overnight after a short-term US debt ceiling compromise increased investor risk appetite and a rotation out of US dollars. The dollar index finished only slightly lower though, falling just 0.04% to 94.20, thanks in part to weak German data eroding the euro. In Asia, the index has resumed its climb, rising to 94.26. Overall, my expected range of 93.50 to 94.50 has held well through the week.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Euro Stays Pressured in Slow Markets, Risk Appetite Returning

Selloff in Euro remains the main theme in slow markets today. Return of risk appetite is also weighing down Dollar and Yen. On the other hand, commodity currencies are generally strong, with Aussie having an upper hand over Kiwi and Loonie. Sterling is mixed for now, partly supported by buying against European majors. While stocks are rebounding, major indexes are staying in familiar range. Traders would like to wait for tomorrow’s US NFP before taking a committed stance.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Growing Israeli Equity Market Indicates IZRL Is Interesting

The Israeli equity market is crossing some notable milestones, and that could spark interest in related exchange traded funds, including the ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (Cboe: IZRL). “The total value of the companies traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) passed above the one trillion shekel threshold last...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy