Core Bond Markets Reversed Early

European equity markets stabilized or saw minor profit taking after yesterday’s strong run with investors’ focus turning to the US payrolls report. At the same time, oil held near recent peak levels ($83 p/b). However, this time there was no clear directional market reaction, neither on equity nor in core bond markets. European inflation swaps/expectations even eased slightly off recent peak levels. The US payrolls brought quite a complex message for markets. Payrolls growth missed expectations by quite a big margin. The US economy added only 194 000 jobs in September versus 500 000 expected. However, the previous two months received a combined 169 000 upward revision and this month’s miss was mainly due to a decline in government employment. In this respect BLS reported potential distortions in the seasonal adjustment for the government education numbers. Average hourly earnings were strong (0.6% M/M), but the previous month was downwardly revised, resulting in an as expected 4.8% Y/Y. The unemployment rate (household survey) declined from 5.1% to 4.8% as employment in the survey rose 526k, while at the same time the labour force declined slightly. Once again no clear-cut story line. We assume that the report won’t stop the Fed from announcing tapering of bond purchases at the November 3 meeting. Still, the report was bit too diffuse to trigger an unequivocal directional market response. US yields dropped temporary after the report, but currently show again a modest steepening (2-y +0.4 bp, 30-y +3bp). The US 10-y yield continues testing the 1.60% barrier, but it looks tough. European/German yields mainly followed the post-payrolls reaction in the US, with yields rising modestly, too (0.1 bp for the 2-y; + 2.5 bp for 10-y yield). The -0.15% barrier in the German 10-y stays within reach. Peripheral EMU bonds continue to show resilience with the 10-y Italian spread narrowing 2 bp. European equities hardly reacted to the payrolls with most major indices hovering near yesterday’s closing levels. US indices also opened unchanged.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO