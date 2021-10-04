CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Core Bond Markets Reversed Early

Cover picture for the articleUS stock markets set aside inflation worries on Friday even as both the core and headline PCE deflator accelerated to a 30-year high of 3.6% and 4.3% y/y respectively. Wall Street instead focused on a consensus-beating manufacturing ISM (61.1 from 59.9). Details were strong with new orders stable at 66.7, output coming in at 59.4 and employment rising again slightly (50.2) after a month in contraction territory. After easing for two months straight from historically high levels, prices paid picked up again (81.2 from 79.4). Late-stage trial results showing Merck’s Covid-19 pill cuts the risk of hospitalization or death by half supported sentiment as well. Equities in the US ended 0.8-1.4% higher. Democrats meanwhile are trying to get out of a deadlock that takes hostage of both the infrastructure and social spending plan (see below). Bi-partisan discussions on the US debt ceiling still haven’t resulted in a breakthrough either. Markets are getting more nervous with yields on US T-bills maturing past X-date (October 18) spiking. Despite a constructive environment and solid US data, yields on other tenors fell with the belly (-2.6 bps to -3.7 bps) outperforming the wings of the curve (-1.2 bps to -1.6 bps). German yields declined in lockstep with changes varying from -1.4 bps (2y) to -2.5 bps (5y/10y). The dollar lost further momentum after hitting important resistance at 94.74 in the trade-weighted variant the days before. DXY eased from 94.31 to 94.03. EUR/USD tried to recoup the 1.16. Sterling clawed back and almost completely reversed the heavy losses incurred on Wednesday’s risk-off. EUR/GBP finished at 0.856. Cable settles north of 1.35 again.

Sunset Market Commentary

European equity markets stabilized or saw minor profit taking after yesterday’s strong run with investors’ focus turning to the US payrolls report. At the same time, oil held near recent peak levels ($83 p/b). However, this time there was no clear directional market reaction, neither on equity nor in core bond markets. European inflation swaps/expectations even eased slightly off recent peak levels. The US payrolls brought quite a complex message for markets. Payrolls growth missed expectations by quite a big margin. The US economy added only 194 000 jobs in September versus 500 000 expected. However, the previous two months received a combined 169 000 upward revision and this month’s miss was mainly due to a decline in government employment. In this respect BLS reported potential distortions in the seasonal adjustment for the government education numbers. Average hourly earnings were strong (0.6% M/M), but the previous month was downwardly revised, resulting in an as expected 4.8% Y/Y. The unemployment rate (household survey) declined from 5.1% to 4.8% as employment in the survey rose 526k, while at the same time the labour force declined slightly. Once again no clear-cut story line. We assume that the report won’t stop the Fed from announcing tapering of bond purchases at the November 3 meeting. Still, the report was bit too diffuse to trigger an unequivocal directional market response. US yields dropped temporary after the report, but currently show again a modest steepening (2-y +0.4 bp, 30-y +3bp). The US 10-y yield continues testing the 1.60% barrier, but it looks tough. European/German yields mainly followed the post-payrolls reaction in the US, with yields rising modestly, too (0.1 bp for the 2-y; + 2.5 bp for 10-y yield). The -0.15% barrier in the German 10-y stays within reach. Peripheral EMU bonds continue to show resilience with the 10-y Italian spread narrowing 2 bp. European equities hardly reacted to the payrolls with most major indices hovering near yesterday’s closing levels. US indices also opened unchanged.
US Open: Wall Street Mixed after Huge Miss on NFP

FTSE -0.04% at 7082. US stocks are set to open mixed following another huge miss from the US non-farm payrolls. The closely watched US labour department’s job report revealed that just 194k jobs were added in September meanwhile August’s number was upwardly revised to 366k from 248k. The September number was well below the 500k that was forecast, which could still be Delta covid related.
A Flat End to the Week, Despite NFP Wobble

A bit of a flat end to an otherwise eventful week that has seen investors whipsaw between panic and optimism. Massive vulnerabilities remain in the markets and even the two big success stories this week – debt ceiling and Russia’s gas offer – are far from a solution. That hasn’t stopped investors from celebrating them like a major victory, of course, while blissfully ignoring the multiple other downside risks to the outlook. Some things never change.
In Times of Market Duress, Bond ETFs Do Their Jobs

During sanguine market environments when volatility is low and it seems like all assets are steadily appreciating, it’s easy to say that exchange traded funds are behaving as expected. The real tests come when turbulence spikes and investors are hitting panic buttons. Those are the times when ETFs can truly...
Dollar Eases On Debt Ceiling Agreement

The US dollar gave back some of its recent gains overnight after a short-term US debt ceiling compromise increased investor risk appetite and a rotation out of US dollars. The dollar index finished only slightly lower though, falling just 0.04% to 94.20, thanks in part to weak German data eroding the euro. In Asia, the index has resumed its climb, rising to 94.26. Overall, my expected range of 93.50 to 94.50 has held well through the week.
Market Morning Briefing: Aussie Trades Above 0.73

Dow has risen sharply as expected and while the momentum holds, a rise to 35000 or higher looks possible next week. Dax has risen but does not look very strong just now and may again face a decline in the coming week. Nikkei and Shanghai have risen. Nikkei can head towards 28500-29000 while Shanghai looks bullish while above 3550. Nifty and Sensex have risen yesterday and could be slowly headed towards 17800-18000 and 60000 respectively.
Strong US Jobs Data Will Push USD Higher And Pressure Stocks

Optimism, bordering on jubilation, prevailed in stock markets yesterday, although traders in FX and gold, for the most part, stood aloof from the move. A sigh of relief washed over in US stocks, causing sharp buying on news that the US government debt ceiling had been raised by 480bn until December, removing the threat of a default by the world’s largest economy. However, by the end of the day, the effect of this news reversed the initial jump. The markets are likely to spend most of today in very tight ranges and low volumes, waiting for US labour market figures for September.
Dow gains 102 points as markets reverse losses on debt ceiling optimism

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks closed in the green on Wednesday, reversing earlier gains amid optimism Congress will reach a debt limit extension deal. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 102.32 points, or 0.3%, after falling 459 points earlier in the session, while the S&P 500 rose 0.41% after declining 1.27% at its session low and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.47%, up from a session low of 1.2%.
Markets Await Outcome for Opaque Bond Tied to Evergrande (2)

China Evergrande Group fallen behind on payments to banks, suppliers and holders of onshore investment products, and hasn’t given any indication that it paid two recent dollar bond coupons. Now the world’s most indebted developer may be facing its next big debt test, underscoring the broader risks of opaque obligations...
Equity Markets Generally Reverse Gains

Equity indices pare gains amid trading halts for Evergrande and Evergrande Property Services; Evergrande speculated to sell majority stake in Property Services unit to Hopson Development. Vaccine makers trade generally lower after news related to Merck’s COVID pill. Japanese shipping cos. extend losing streak. Fast Retailing [largest Nikkei component] is...
Market Is Right to Be Spooked by Rising Bond Yields

No one likes losing money, but Tuesday’s stock-price fall worries me more than the headline of a 2% fall in the S&P 500 should. In itself, 2% is no biggie: three days this year had bigger falls, and on average we have had seven worse days a year since 1964.
Equity, bond funds see inflows as markets hit rough patch - BOFA

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Global equity and bond funds saw modest inflows at the expense of cash and gold funds even as global markets hit a rough patch this week dominated by concerns about the U.S. debt ceiling and energy shortages in Europe and China, a weekly round-up by BofA showed on Friday.
Intraday market analysis: GBP in bearish reversal

The sterling struggles to stabilize as the UK braces for a fuel supply shock. After three months of sideways action, the break below the daily support at 1.3600 could be the confirmation that the pound has sunk into a downtrend. Strong momentum suggests that those who bought the dips had...
The green bond market in 2021: Implications for governments and investors

While green bonds have been around for nearly a decade, new federal government climate policy and a game-changing infrastructure funding package are giving fresh impetus to U.S. green bond issuance. And with a new generation of environmentally conscious investors seeking climate-friendly options that produce a financial return without harming the...
