SPX 500 Faces Key Hurdle

By Orbex
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 struggles as concerns over economic slowdown spread. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart indicates that sentiment has turned sour. The fall below 4340 has shattered the hope of a quick rebound. The index is testing last July’s low at 4270. A repeatedly oversold RSI has triggered a buying-the-dips mentality.

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

US Open: Wall Street Mixed after Huge Miss on NFP

FTSE -0.04% at 7082. US stocks are set to open mixed following another huge miss from the US non-farm payrolls. The closely watched US labour department’s job report revealed that just 194k jobs were added in September meanwhile August’s number was upwardly revised to 366k from 248k. The September number was well below the 500k that was forecast, which could still be Delta covid related.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3578; (P) 1.3608; (R1) 1.3645;. Intraday bias in GBP/USD is back on the upside as rebound from 1.3410 is trying to resume. Sustained trading above 55 day EMA (now at 1.3730) will affirm near term bullishness and target 1.3912 key resistance. On the downside, though, break of 1.3542 minor support will retain near term bearishness, and turn bias back to the downside for 1.3410 low.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

European equity markets stabilized or saw minor profit taking after yesterday’s strong run with investors’ focus turning to the US payrolls report. At the same time, oil held near recent peak levels ($83 p/b). However, this time there was no clear directional market reaction, neither on equity nor in core bond markets. European inflation swaps/expectations even eased slightly off recent peak levels. The US payrolls brought quite a complex message for markets. Payrolls growth missed expectations by quite a big margin. The US economy added only 194 000 jobs in September versus 500 000 expected. However, the previous two months received a combined 169 000 upward revision and this month’s miss was mainly due to a decline in government employment. In this respect BLS reported potential distortions in the seasonal adjustment for the government education numbers. Average hourly earnings were strong (0.6% M/M), but the previous month was downwardly revised, resulting in an as expected 4.8% Y/Y. The unemployment rate (household survey) declined from 5.1% to 4.8% as employment in the survey rose 526k, while at the same time the labour force declined slightly. Once again no clear-cut story line. We assume that the report won’t stop the Fed from announcing tapering of bond purchases at the November 3 meeting. Still, the report was bit too diffuse to trigger an unequivocal directional market response. US yields dropped temporary after the report, but currently show again a modest steepening (2-y +0.4 bp, 30-y +3bp). The US 10-y yield continues testing the 1.60% barrier, but it looks tough. European/German yields mainly followed the post-payrolls reaction in the US, with yields rising modestly, too (0.1 bp for the 2-y; + 2.5 bp for 10-y yield). The -0.15% barrier in the German 10-y stays within reach. Peripheral EMU bonds continue to show resilience with the 10-y Italian spread narrowing 2 bp. European equities hardly reacted to the payrolls with most major indices hovering near yesterday’s closing levels. US indices also opened unchanged.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks end slightly lower after weaker-than-expected jobs report, but post winning week

Stocks saw a slightly lower finish Friday after the government said the economy created just 194,000 jobs in September, well below economist expectations for a figure of 500,000. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 8 points, or less than 0.1%, to close near 14,580, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 shed 0.2% to end near 4,391. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.5%, finishing near 14,580. Major indexes gained ground for the week, with the Dow rising 1.2%, the S&P 500 advancing 0.8% and the Nasdaq eking out a 0.1% rise.
STOCKS
The Independent

Wall Street opens flat as only 194,000 jobs added in September

U.S. stocks are opening mixed on Friday after a disappointing jobs report thudded onto Wall Street and raised questions about whether the Federal Reserve will change its timeline to pare back its support for markets. The S&P 500 was flat in early trading, on pace for a 1% gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite were also flat shortly after the open. Immediate reaction to the weak September jobs report saw Treasury yields fluctuate. Stocks of energy producers were leading the way after crude oil prices resumed their upward run.(asterisk)(asterisk)THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE(asterisk)(asterisk)...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Dollar Tumbles after Huge NFP Miss, CAD Surges

Dollar tumbles in US session after another huge non-farm payroll miss. On the other hand, Canadian Dollar surges notably after solid employment data. As for the week, the Loonie is now in a pole position to end as the strongest. Yen is still the worst performing, but we’d see if Dollar would over take its position before ending the week.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Trendline Resistance At 88.6 Fib

EUR/JPY looks like there could be a bounce or break soon as the market is at the confluence zone. The descending trend line is marking a possible move down as it sits at the 88.6 POC zone confluence. A rejection from the 129.41 should be targeting 128.78 while the break above is bullish and should be targeting 129.89. Today is the NFP and after the NFP it will take the momentum directional move.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Stagflation: 1970s Deja Vu?

The term “stagflation”, which was widely used in the 1970s and the early 1980s, essentially disappeared from the lexicon over the subsequent few decades. However, it has become in vogue again recently with the marked rise in inflation that is due, at least in part, to supply constraints. Stagnation can...
BUSINESS

