USD Seems To Recover After Friday’s Drop

By IronFX
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USD seemed to recover somewhat against some of its counterparts during todays’ Asian session, after Friday’s wide retreat as uncertainty seems to be on the rise once again. It should be noted that shares in China’s giant developer Evergrande were halted from trading in the Hong Kong stock exchange forcing uncertainty to resurface about the issue in the markets. The uncertainty tended to strengthen the USD during today’s Asian session, while US Stockmarkets seemed to weaken in the premarket hours as the possible ripple effects seem to worry traders. It should be noted though that Dow Jones tended to gain during Friday’s session, as Merck’s Covid 19 pill seemed to provide optimism regarding the US economic recovery. Also, on US fundamentals, we note the possibility of further escalations in the US-Sino relationships which could provide further support for the USD, while traders eye the release of the US employment report for September on Friday. The CAD gained on Friday against the USD as the positive market sentiment tended to provide support for the commodity currency, while local data tended to be lukewarm capping the bull’s action. On the other hand, oil prices edged higher on Friday yet corrected a bit lower during today’s Asian session, as trader’s eyes turn towards the OPEC meeting in order to decide how much oil production levels are to be raised. We note from Australia RBA’s interest rate decision tomorrow and the bank is widely expected to remain on hold at 0.10% while New Zealand’s RBNZ is expected to proceed with a 25-basis points rate hike on Wednesday.

www.actionforex.com

Related
actionforex.com

USD Reigns Supreme Amid Energy Worries

Energy concerns took a breather after Russia offered to release more natural gas to Europe, but there wasn’t much relief in the FX market. USD continues to outperform as investors bet this crisis will hit Europe and Asia harder than America. The upcoming week seems quite exciting, with a barrage of crucial US data alongside the latest Fed minutes.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Dollar Tumbles after Huge NFP Miss, CAD Surges

Dollar tumbles in US session after another huge non-farm payroll miss. On the other hand, Canadian Dollar surges notably after solid employment data. As for the week, the Loonie is now in a pole position to end as the strongest. Yen is still the worst performing, but we’d see if Dollar would over take its position before ending the week.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

US Open: Wall Street Mixed after Huge Miss on NFP

FTSE -0.04% at 7082. US stocks are set to open mixed following another huge miss from the US non-farm payrolls. The closely watched US labour department’s job report revealed that just 194k jobs were added in September meanwhile August’s number was upwardly revised to 366k from 248k. The September number was well below the 500k that was forecast, which could still be Delta covid related.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD recovers the 1.1550 despite higher US T-bond yields

The market sentiment is in risk-on mode, European equities finished in the green. Higher US T-bond yields, put a lid on the single currency rise, against the greenback. US Initial Jobless Claims dropped more than expected, adding to the positive US labor market outlook. After two consecutive days of printing...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

AUD Moves Higher, NFP Next

The Australian dollar has found its legs on Thursday, in what has been an uneventful week. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7308, up 0.50% on the day. The Australian dollar has had a mostly quiet week, and even an RBA policy decision on Tuesday failed to elicit much of a response from the currency. The RBA meeting was a yawner, with the Bank maintaining interest rates at a record low of 0.10% and its QE programme of AUD 4 billion/week. The rate statement was similar to the September statement, so it’s really not a surprise that Aussie didn’t react.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD leads risk FX up, USD flat, welcome to Payrolls Friday!

Risk-On; Upbeat Payrolls Forecast, US Debt Limit Extended. Summary: Welcome to Payrolls Friday! As my fingers hit the keyboards while my brain contemplates Friday, Payrolls Day. Ringing in my head is the tune of Phil Collins’ 1989 hit tune, “Just Another Day in Paradise”. Indeed, its just another day for you and me in FX land. Ahead of what is anticipated to be an upbeat September Payrolls report. Median forecasts are for a Jobs Creation number between 490,000 to 500,000, from 235,000 in August, and the Unemployment Rate to fall to 5.1% from 5.2%. Yesterday’s sharp fall in the Weekly Jobless Claims to 326,000 from a previous 362,000 that beat expectations of 350,000 was the catalyst for a solid Employment report tonight. A Reuters report added that the number of people on state unemployment rolls plunged to an 18-month low in September. US lawmakers agreed to extend the country’s Debt Ceiling by USD 408 billion to early December which added to the market’s improved risk sentiment.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

The European Central Bank has left monetary policy unchanged. The ECB will consider policy alternatives in December. Germany’s industrial production experienced its highest drop in August since last April due to supply chain problems, which constrained the growth of Europe’s largest economy and hit the automotive sector. Trading recommendations. Support...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

All Eyes On The US Employment Report

The USD remained rather stable against its counterparts yesterday, yet started with some gains during today’s Asian session as the market’s focus is fixed on the release of the US employment report for September. The forecasts in general are for all main indicators in the report to align, pointing towards a tightening of the US employment market. Should the actual rates and figures meet their respective forecasts, they could boost the Fed’s confidence and enhance the possibility of announcing the tapering of the bank’s QE program in its November meeting. On USD fundamentals related to the debt ceiling of the US may have found a solution as US lawmakers seem to agree to raise the federal borrowing limit until December, creating substantial support for the US stockmarkets. On the monetary front it should be noted that Cleveland Fed President Mester yesterday was reported stating that inflation has surpassed the level required for a rate hike yet worries for the employment market persist.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Euro Stays Pressured in Slow Markets, Risk Appetite Returning

Selloff in Euro remains the main theme in slow markets today. Return of risk appetite is also weighing down Dollar and Yen. On the other hand, commodity currencies are generally strong, with Aussie having an upper hand over Kiwi and Loonie. Sterling is mixed for now, partly supported by buying against European majors. While stocks are rebounding, major indexes are staying in familiar range. Traders would like to wait for tomorrow’s US NFP before taking a committed stance.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Strong US Jobs Data Will Push USD Higher And Pressure Stocks

Optimism, bordering on jubilation, prevailed in stock markets yesterday, although traders in FX and gold, for the most part, stood aloof from the move. A sigh of relief washed over in US stocks, causing sharp buying on news that the US government debt ceiling had been raised by 480bn until December, removing the threat of a default by the world’s largest economy. However, by the end of the day, the effect of this news reversed the initial jump. The markets are likely to spend most of today in very tight ranges and low volumes, waiting for US labour market figures for September.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Yen Weakens, Yields and Stocks Surge, Focus Turns to NFP

Following strong rally in US stocks and treasury yield overnight, Yen is trading broadly lower today, together with Swiss Franc. Yen is also the worst performing one for the week, followed by Euro. On the other hand, Canadian Dollar is the winner for the week, followed by Aussie. Focus will turn to US job data today. Upside surprise there could prompt further rally in treasury yield and thus, pressure Yen further. But the reaction in other currencies would depend on the reactions in overall stock market movements.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

AUDUSD Reclaims All Ground Lost In September – What Comes Next?

The improvement in risk sentiment helping the AUDUSD to close higher at .7315 (+0.60%), recovering all ground lost during September after a series of headwinds hit, including;. Higher U.S. yields providing support for the U.S. dollar. The fall of Evergrande. APRA has begun to tighten lending requirements which in theory...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Equity Indices Trade Generally Higher After US Gains

Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite have pared gains; Property indices drop; Profit warning weighs on AAC Technologies [Apple supplier]. CN/HK Property: Evergrande’s silence persists; Fantasia bonds halted amid price declines. Nikkei has extended rise; Heavyweights gain (Softbank Group and Fast Retailing); Automakers rise amid move up in USD/JPY; Topix Shipping...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Dollar Eases On Debt Ceiling Agreement

The US dollar gave back some of its recent gains overnight after a short-term US debt ceiling compromise increased investor risk appetite and a rotation out of US dollars. The dollar index finished only slightly lower though, falling just 0.04% to 94.20, thanks in part to weak German data eroding the euro. In Asia, the index has resumed its climb, rising to 94.26. Overall, my expected range of 93.50 to 94.50 has held well through the week.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: GBP/USD, Gold

GBP/USD tests 1.36 ahead of BoE quarterly report & US NFP. GBPUSD is edging lower testing 1.36 amid a mixed mood in the market. Chinese debt-ridden property sector and Brexit continue to weigh on sentiment. Deadlock remains surrounding the Norther Ireland protocol with new proposals expected to be brought to...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

The Case For and Against a Stronger AUD in 2022

Forecasters currently hold widely differing views about the Australian dollar in 2022. Westpac stands on the positive side of the fence. But there are unusually significant risks, in addition to ongoing uncertainties around COVID, including commodity prices; energy shocks; stagflation; China’s policies around property and energy; central banks; and vaccination success rates; before we start to think about the unknown unknowns.
BUSINESS

