USD Seems To Recover After Friday’s Drop

The USD seemed to recover somewhat against some of its counterparts during todays’ Asian session, after Friday’s wide retreat as uncertainty seems to be on the rise once again. It should be noted that shares in China’s giant developer Evergrande were halted from trading in the Hong Kong stock exchange forcing uncertainty to resurface about the issue in the markets. The uncertainty tended to strengthen the USD during today’s Asian session, while US Stockmarkets seemed to weaken in the premarket hours as the possible ripple effects seem to worry traders. It should be noted though that Dow Jones tended to gain during Friday’s session, as Merck’s Covid 19 pill seemed to provide optimism regarding the US economic recovery. Also, on US fundamentals, we note the possibility of further escalations in the US-Sino relationships which could provide further support for the USD, while traders eye the release of the US employment report for September on Friday. The CAD gained on Friday against the USD as the positive market sentiment tended to provide support for the commodity currency, while local data tended to be lukewarm capping the bull’s action. On the other hand, oil prices edged higher on Friday yet corrected a bit lower during today’s Asian session, as trader’s eyes turn towards the OPEC meeting in order to decide how much oil production levels are to be raised. We note from Australia RBA’s interest rate decision tomorrow and the bank is widely expected to remain on hold at 0.10% while New Zealand’s RBNZ is expected to proceed with a 25-basis points rate hike on Wednesday.