EURUSD Points Slightly Up After Meeting 14-Month Low
EURUSD found strong support at the 14-month low of 1.1562 last week, turning up from the lower boundary of the descending channel. Technically, the RSI indicator is mirroring the latest bullish move and is moving above the oversold territory; however, the MACD oscillator is still extending its negative movement beneath its trigger and zero lines. In trend indicators, the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs) completed a bearish crossover.
