We had forecast that once the USD/JPY stabilized above the 110.00 psychological resistance that it would become more bullish and buyers would push the pair to the resistance levels at 110.65 and 111.20, and then eventually the 112.00 psychological resistance. This is indeed what happened, with the pair stable near 112.00 as of this writing, with the highest gains since February 2020. The Federal Reserve’s determination to move towards tightening its monetary policy still supports the US dollar against the rest of the other major currencies.

CURRENCIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO