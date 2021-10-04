EUR/JPY Consolidated Above 128.60

The downtrend of the currency pair continues and the euro is about to mark the fifth consecutive week of losses against the U.S. dollar. The declines may continue, while the first daily support is the level of 1.1535. If this area is violated, it is possible that the losses will deepen towards 1.1400. At the moment, expectations remain unchanged – for the continuation of the downtrend. Should the pair form a range around the current levels, a more significant correction towards the area between 1.1600 and 1.1640 would be possible. Today, investors will expect the monthly non-farm payrolls report for the United States, as well as the unemployment rate (12:30 GMT). Volatility is expected to increase and, if the data does not support the greenback, prices may remain above 1.1600, which could form the potential bottom of the downtrend.

