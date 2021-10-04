CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/JPY Consolidated Above 128.60

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EUR/JPY currency pair consolidated above the support level at 128.60 on Friday. Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, the Japanese Yen could edge higher against the common European currency within the following trading session. The potential target for the exchange rate might be near the 128.00 level.

www.actionforex.com

