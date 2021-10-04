CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

AUD/USD Two Scenarios Likely

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian Dollar fell by 29 pips or 0.40% against the US Dollar on Friday. The decline was stopped by the 200– hour simple moving average during Friday’s trading session. Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern and could be set for...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Backed by sentiment, further gains at doubt

Australian policymakers are hoping for an economic comeback in the last quarter of the year. Disappointing US data is unlikely to affect much the Fed’s decision on starting tapering. AUD/USD has a mildly bullish potential, but sellers are waiting at higher levels. The Australian dollar managed to post gains against...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

AUD/USD is Mildly Bullish in the Near Term, Needs to Break Above 0.7330

A recovery in global indexes sent the AUD/USD pair to a fresh three-week high. Australian AIG Performance of Services Index printed at 45.7 in September, from 45.6 previously. AUD/USD is mildly bullish in the near term, needs to break above 0.7330. The Australian dollar benefited from a risk-on scenario, surging...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD exploring three-week highs above 0.7315

Australian dollar appreciates to re-test recent highs at 0.7315/20 area. The US dollar loses ground with all eyes on US labor data. AUD/USD remains biased lower while below 0.7370. The Australian dollar is outperforming the rest of the major currencies on Thursday, appreciating beyond 0.6% against a somewhat weaker US...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

AUD Moves Higher, NFP Next

The Australian dollar has found its legs on Thursday, in what has been an uneventful week. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7308, up 0.50% on the day. The Australian dollar has had a mostly quiet week, and even an RBA policy decision on Tuesday failed to elicit much of a response from the currency. The RBA meeting was a yawner, with the Bank maintaining interest rates at a record low of 0.10% and its QE programme of AUD 4 billion/week. The rate statement was similar to the September statement, so it’s really not a surprise that Aussie didn’t react.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Usd#Aud#Australian
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Breached Channel Pattern

On Thursday, the common European currency edged higher by 36 pips or 0.28% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair breached the 50– hour simple moving average during yesterday’s trading session. Given that a breakout has occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern, bullish traders could continue...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 111.16; (P) 111.47; (R1) 111.75;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral as consolidation from 112.07 is still extending. Another retreat cannot be ruled out, but downside should be contained by 110.44 support to bring another rally. On the upside, above 112.07 will extend larger rise to 61.8% projection of 102.58 to 111.65 from 109.11 at 114.71 next. However, break of 110.44 will dampen the bullish case and turn focus back to 109.11 support.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/JPY Bulls Could Prevail

On Thursday, the British Pound edged higher by 97 pips or 0.64% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair breached the 50– hour simple moving average during yesterday’s trading session. All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend higher during the following trading session. The potential target...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Outlook: Renewed Rate Hike Hopes Keep Sterling Afloat

Cable edged higher on Thursday, following a limited pullback previous day, remaining inflated by improved global risk sentiment. The Bank of England said that the size and duration of a recent jump in inflation is greater than expected, driven by fading negative impact from the pandemic and normalization of global supply and demand, but interest rates are likely to remain low in coming years.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Outlook: Bulls Lose Traction Ahead Of US NFP Data

The Australian dollar dipped below 0.73 mark in Europe on Friday after the action was repeatedly capped by daily Kijun-sen (0.7324), pressured by higher dollar ahead of US jobs report. Daily technical studies generate initial negative signal as stochastic is about to reverse from overbought territory and bullish momentum started...
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

AUD/USD now faces strong hurdle at 0.7350 – UOB

The upside momentum in AUD/USD gathers further pace and could retest the 0.7350 level, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “We expected AUD to stren …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Rallies to Front Run Jobs Number

The Australian dollar has rallied significantly during the course of the trading session on Friday to break above the crucial 0.73 level. There is still a lot of noise in this general vicinity that we need to pay attention to, as the market had been stuck between the 0.73 and the 0.74 level for a while. Because of this, it is likely that we will continue to see an area above that will be difficult. That being said, we have the Non-Farm Payroll numbers coming out on Friday and that should continue to see plenty of volatility. Quite frankly, this will come down to whether or not it looks like the Federal Reserve are going to taper or not.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

AUD/USD Holds Within Familiar Levels, With the Bullish Potential Limited

Australia will publish the September AIG Performance of Services Index on Thursday. Wall Street welcomes news about a debt limit extension, reverses intraday losses. AUD/USD holds within familiar levels, with the bullish potential limited. The AUD/USD pair shed part of its weekly gains and trades around the 0.7270 level heading...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7280; (P) 0.7302; (R1) 0.7334;. Focus stays on 0.7315 resistance. Firm break there will argue that pull back from 0.7477 has completed at 0.7169. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 0.7477 resistance. On the downside, below 0.7169 will target a test on 0.7105 low. Firm break there will resume whole decline from 0.8006 for 0.6991 support next.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

The downtrend of the currency pair continues and the euro is about to mark the fifth consecutive week of losses against the U.S. dollar. The declines may continue, while the first daily support is the level of 1.1535. If this area is violated, it is possible that the losses will deepen towards 1.1400. At the moment, expectations remain unchanged – for the continuation of the downtrend. Should the pair form a range around the current levels, a more significant correction towards the area between 1.1600 and 1.1640 would be possible. Today, investors will expect the monthly non-farm payrolls report for the United States, as well as the unemployment rate (12:30 GMT). Volatility is expected to increase and, if the data does not support the greenback, prices may remain above 1.1600, which could form the potential bottom of the downtrend.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Analysis: Could Reach 112.00

At midnight to Friday, the USD/JPY currency exchange rate passed the October 6 high level near 111.80. On Friday morning, the currency exchange rate had almost reached the 112.00 mark. Note that the zone above the 112.00 level at 112.05/112.10 might once again act as resistance, as it did on September 29 and 30.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBPJPY Reaches 100 MA After Bounce At Base Of Trading Range

GBPJPY’s current upward drive is questionable around the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) at 152.43 after the 2½-month floor of the sideways market, halted once again negative tendencies from gaining downward momentum. The converging SMAs and especially the 50- and 100-day averages are endorsing the horizontal trajectory in the pair.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD attempting to pick up from 0.7225 low

Aussie's reversal from 0.7300 finds support at 0.7225. The US dollar bounces up, boosted by inflation fears. AUD/USD seen retesting September's low at 0.7170 – Credit Suisse. Australian dollar’s pullback from the 0.7300 area has found support at an intra-week low of 0.7225. The pair is attempting to pare losses...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Risk-off undercurrent prevents AUD/USD extending beyond 0.73

AUD - Australian Dollar. A risk-off undercurrent ensured the AUD remained well range-bound through trade on Wednesday, edging lower on the day and slipping below 0.7250. Equities tracked lower with the S&P 500 down 0.3% and the Eurostoxx 600 falling 1% amid growing concern that rising inflationary pressures, tighter monetary policy and a looming energy crisis will derail the global economic recovery. Natural gas prices surged again overnight, up some 40% before Russia stepped in with a pledge to ease supply constraints, announcing GAZPROM will supply more gas via its Ukraine pipeline. With investors chasing haven assets, the AUD fell below 0.7230, touching intraday lows at 0.7228 before finding support overnight, extending back toward 0.7280.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Recovers After Vicious Selloff

The Australian dollar fell a bit on Wednesday to reach down towards the 0.70 level before turning around. At this point, the 0.73 level above has offered resistance yet again, as we have seen multiple times over the last several weeks. Beyond that, we also have the 50-day EMA sloping lower and sitting just above there, so it makes sense that we would see resistance there as well.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy