AUD/USD Two Scenarios Likely

The Australian dollar has rallied significantly during the course of the trading session on Friday to break above the crucial 0.73 level. There is still a lot of noise in this general vicinity that we need to pay attention to, as the market had been stuck between the 0.73 and the 0.74 level for a while. Because of this, it is likely that we will continue to see an area above that will be difficult. That being said, we have the Non-Farm Payroll numbers coming out on Friday and that should continue to see plenty of volatility. Quite frankly, this will come down to whether or not it looks like the Federal Reserve are going to taper or not.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO