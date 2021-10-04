Ethiopian parliament confirms Abiy Ahmed as prime minister

Presidential and legislative elections scheduled for early next year in Mali could be postponed by months, the prime minister told AFP on Sunday, stressing the need to ensure they are credible before going ahead. "The main thing for us is less to hold them on February 27 than to hold elections that will not be contested," Choguel Kokalla Maiga said in an interview in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. He suggested they could be postponed by "two weeks, two months, a few months," adding that a decision will be taken in October following a meeting of a national forum. "At the end we will issue a more detailed agenda," Maiga said.

WORLD ・ 12 DAYS AGO