Jordan's king denies impropriety in luxury home purchases
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) - Jordan's King Abdullah II has denied any impropriety in his multi-million-dollar purchases of luxury homes abroad, citing security needs for keeping the transactions quiet and saying no public funds were used. Monday's comment by the Royal Palace comes a day after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists reported that the monarch had secretly bought $106 million in luxury homes over the past decade by using offshore transactions.www.durangoherald.com
