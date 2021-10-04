CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan's king denies impropriety in luxury home purchases

 5 days ago

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) - Jordan's King Abdullah II has denied any impropriety in his multi-million-dollar purchases of luxury homes abroad, citing security needs for keeping the transactions quiet and saying no public funds were used. Monday's comment by the Royal Palace comes a day after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists reported that the monarch had secretly bought $106 million in luxury homes over the past decade by using offshore transactions.

Washington Post

While his country struggles, Jordan’s King Abdullah secretly splurges

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. King Abdullah II. (Washington Post illustration; Photograph by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post) While billions of dollars in American aid poured into Jordan over the past decade, a secret stream of money was flowing in the opposite direction as...
MIDDLE EAST
hawaiitelegraph.com

Jordan rejects reports on king's overseas properties

Amman [Jordan] October 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court on Monday rejected media reports about overseas properties owned by King Abdullah II, saying they "included inaccuracies and distorted and exaggerated the facts."A statement published by the court said it is no secret that King Abdullah owns some apartments and residences in the United States and Britain, while this is neither unusual nor improper.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Jordan’s King Abdullah rejects claim in Pandora Papers but allegations come at sensitive time for monarch

Jordan’s King Abdullah II has said claims he used offshore accounts to disguise a £70m hidden property empire were  “defamatory and designed to target Jordan’s reputation” as the monarch faces mounting scrutiny for lavish spending while also asking foreign aid to pull his cash-strapped country out of a recession.The damning reports, released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, claim the king used a network of secretly owned firms to spend more than $100m (£70m) on property in the UK and US, including houses in Malibu as well as luxury apartments in Washington DC, central London and Ascot.The revelations –...
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Herald

'Nothing secretive' about Jordan king's real estate, FM says

AMMAN, Jordan -- Jordan's foreign minister on Thursday pushed back against a report that the country's monarch, King Abdullah II, went out of his way to hide the purchase of more than a dozen luxury homes worth more than $106 million, saying there was "nothing secretive' about the transactions. Ayman...
REAL ESTATE
