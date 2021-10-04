N.C. Prisons Study Better, Safer Outcomes: Diversion Program Offenders With Mental Illness

“My sister has been failed by the system that’s supposed to help her.” So said Nancy Egegbara, wisely diagnosing the massive cracks through which Anthonia Egegbara fell before her untreated mental illness took hold of her and she shoved Lenny Javier into a No. 1 train last Monday morning. Egegbara is rightly charged with attempted murder and assault for the horrifying push and rightly being held on $100,000 bail — but the demons in her head were so so wrongly allowed to fester year after year, the umpteenth example that New York has become a city where people in psychological distress routinely see their conditions metastasize, endangering themselves and others.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO