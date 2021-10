If you’re a dedicated fan of Starbucks, then I bet you feel very loyal to your drink of choice. After all, everyone knows that your Starbucks order can say so much about you. Between the sugary, seasonal beverages that feel light on your tongue and the dark, heavily caffeinated drinks that cause electricity to course through your veins, you know exactly which order represents who you are. But did you know there may even be an astrological reason for your drink of choice? That’s right, each zodiac sign has a go-to Starbucks order, which might explain why you’re so obsessed with yours.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO