issues with wireless mini keyboard and TCL android TV

Forcibly uprooting your entire life isn't easy, just ask me about it. One day you have all the small luxuries of life that you've worked hard to get, the next you're in a strange apartment you don't own, that you have to momentarily share with others, and you're wondering how come you're starting from zero in your mid-thirties. There's also only one TV to share with people whose entertainment taste differs so much from yours. Then you look at the lifeless white walls surrounding you and you think, "huh, I have an idea." So you go get that Android TV projector, turn it on, point it at a white wall away from your roommates, and you've suddenly got a solution to both of your problems: no more white wall and a TV you can call your own.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO