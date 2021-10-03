issues with wireless mini keyboard and TCL android TV
Hi everyone, I'm using a mini wirless keyboard on a TCL android TV, the keyboard is one of those cheap that seems like a joypad with RGB retroillumination colors, I'm having a strange issue with the OK button, during a normal selection action it works well to give confirm command, but it cannot works as ENTER after texted something, also the ENTER button can't works as Enter command, so I must to keep enabled the virtual keyboard on the bottom of the screen and click on the virtual ENTER button to get the ENTER command... I've seen the same issue on this video at 7:00 minute, same keyboard as me..forum.xda-developers.com
