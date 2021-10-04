CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethiopian parliament confirms Abiy Ahmed as prime minister

Cover picture for the articleADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s parliament confirmed incumbent Abiy Ahmed as prime minister for a five-year term on Monday, cementing his power domestically amid mounting international concern of his government’s handling of the conflict in northern Ethiopia. Abiy’s party won a landslide victory in June’s election. He was sworn in...

AFP

Ethiopia forces bombard rebels in 'massive move' in Amhara

Ethiopian troops and their allies are waging air and ground strikes against Tigray rebels in the northern region of Amhara, humanitarian and rebel sources told AFP. The bombardments hit several areas of Amhara on Thursday and Friday, the humanitarian sources said, amid growing speculation of a major push by government forces against the rebels. There is a "massive move" against the rebels, said Getachew Reda, spokesman for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a brutal conflict with pro-government forces in northern Ethiopia for almost 11 months. The reports come just days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in for a new term on Monday, vowing to stand strong and defend "Ethiopia's honour" despite mounting international criticism of the conflict and alarm about the humanitarian crisis it has triggered.
MILITARY
AFP

UN chief demands evidence for officials' expulsion from Ethiopia

In a rare move, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lashed out Wednesday at Ethiopia's explanation for the recent expulsion of seven UN officials, which the UN says violates its charter, demanding written proof from Addis Ababa of their alleged misconduct. The expulsions sent shockwaves through the UN, where such moves are rare.
WORLD
Reuters

Ethiopian PM to keep finance minister in new cabinet

ADDIS ABABA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday re-nominated his finance and foreign affairs to remain in his new cabinet, but shuffled other positions to include leaders from small opposition parties. Abiy's government won June's election in a landslide, and will face little opposition in...
WORLD
The Independent

Ethiopia airs claims about UN officials; UN seeks documents

Days after kicking out seven U.N. officials, Ethiopia accused them without providing evidence Wednesday of inflating the magnitude of humanitarian crisis and taking sides in the war in its Tigray region, while U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pressed the country’s ambassador for documentation of the allegations.Speaking at a U.N. Security Council meeting, Ethiopian Ambassador Taye Atske Selassie laid out newly detailed claims about the seven officials who were ordered to leave the country last week. Among the allegations, the envoy claimed they inflated the number of needy people by over 1 million, cheered the Tigrayan forces who are fighting the...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Japanese parliament elects ex-diplomat Fumio Kishida as new prime minister

The previous prime minister Yoshihide Suga resigned with his cabinet after just a year in office. Japan’s parliament has elected former foreign minister Fumio Kishida as the country’s new prime minister. Mr Kishida replaces his predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, who resigned with his cabinet earlier in the day. The new prime...
POLITICS
AFP

Mali elections could be postponed, prime minister tells AFP

Presidential and legislative elections scheduled for early next year in Mali could be postponed by months, the prime minister told AFP on Sunday, stressing the need to ensure they are credible before going ahead. "The main thing for us is less to hold them on February 27 than to hold elections that will not be contested," Choguel Kokalla Maiga said in an interview in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. He suggested they could be postponed by "two weeks, two months, a few months," adding that a decision will be taken in October following a meeting of a national forum. "At the end we will issue a more detailed agenda," Maiga said.
WORLD
UN News Centre

Haitian Prime Minister: As long as there is inequality, migration will continue

The Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, said on Saturday that “human beings, fathers and mothers who have children, are always going to flee poverty and conflict.”. “Migration will continue as long as the planet has both wealthy areas, whilst most of the world’s population lives in poverty, even extreme poverty, without any prospects of a better life,” he said in a pre-recorded message.
WORLD
AFP

French minister slams parliament sexism in language row

France's environment minister on Friday accused male colleagues in parliament of still being mired in sexism, after she objected to them using the masculine definite article in her job title. Pompili had clashed with MP Julien Aubert and other MPs from the right-wing opposition in a debate over wind farms after he addressed her as "Madame le ministre", using the masculine form of the definite article in French.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Greek prime minister: No intention of arms race with Turkey

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister said Thursday that he has no intention of competing against Turkey in an arms race and hopes to resolve differences with the neighboring country through dialogue, but that Greece must defend its territory and sovereignty. Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ comments Thursday came two days after...
POLITICS
Foreign Policy

Japanese Prime Minister Suga Has No Clear Successor

For the second time in as many years, on Sept. 29 Japan’s long-dominant Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will hold an open election to choose a party president—and thus, thanks to the LDP’s healthy parliamentary majority, the next prime minister. Unlike last year, however, when party elders united quickly behind current...
POLITICS
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
MedicalXpress

Who are the unvaccinated?

A study reveals which factors influence the willingness for vaccination across Europe. To find out more about people who do not want to be vaccinated or are still undecided, a research team from the Max Planck Institute for Social Law and Social Policy used data from the second SHARE Corona Survey. SHARE, the Survey on Health, Ageing and Retirement in Europe, very recently collected data on vaccination uptake and a number of influential factors for about 47,000 individuals in the high-risk 50+ age group across 27 European countries and Israel.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fox News

Ex-Guantanamo Bay detainee warns America, praises Taliban in chilling video

A former Guantanamo detainee released a video speech in which he praised the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan and threatened "upcoming" attacks against America. Ibrahim al Qosi, 60, pled guilty in 2010 to providing support for terrorism and al Qaeda in exchange for repatriation in 2012. He started to appear in al Qaeda videos just three years after his return.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Why China Sends Warplanes Into Taiwan’s Airspace But Doesn’t Attack

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA — University student Feng Hao of Taiwan and his parents worry increasingly of an attack from mainland China, just 60 kilometers from their island. The number of Chinese military planes flown through a corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone surged to 125 in the first days of October.
MILITARY
AFP

Bangladesh plans to move 81,000 Rohingya to island after UN deal: officials

Bangladesh wants to send more than 80,000 Rohingya refugees to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal after sealing an agreement for the United Nations to provide help, officials said Friday. Some 19,000 of the Muslim refugees from Myanmar have already relocated from crowded camps on the mainland to Bhashan Char island, despite doubts raised by aid groups, officials said. Bangladesh refugee commissioner Shah Rezwan Hayat told AFP that tens of thousands more would go once the monsoon storms that batter the Bay of Bengal each year end in November. "We are aiming to relocate some 81,000 (Rohingya) to Bhashan Char by the end of February to complete the 100,000 quota," he told AFP.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY

