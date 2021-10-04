Olympics-Spectators may attend Beijing 2022 test events, organisers say

Much as it has for well over a year, the COVID-19 pandemic continues wreaking havoc with the upcoming winter Olympics its latest victim. This year the winter Olympic games are heading to Beijing, China, and will begin early next year. But, anyone who is not a resident of China will have to watch the games on television. The International Olympics Committee (IOC) recently says that tickets for the event are only for those residing in China. Foreign spectators cannot be at the Beijing, China, winter games. The IOC announced this measure, along with several others, in a statement made earlier this week. They say these measures are to protect against the possible spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. The measure even extends to the families of participating athletes, who will also not be able to attend Olympic events.

