Olympics-Spectators may attend Beijing 2022 test events, organisers say

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – Spectators may be invited to attend Beijing 2022 Olympic test events, organisers said on Monday, in a possible indication of what to expect at next year’s Winter Games. Beijing 2022 officials, however, declined to give further details on the plans for spectators, including COVID-19 requirements and how...

Related
wliw.org

Beijing Winter Olympics Will Allow Spectators — But Only From Mainland China

The upcoming winter Olympic Games in Beijing will allow some spectators in the stands — but only if they’re from mainland China. The International Olympic Committee made the announcement on Wednesday, saying spectators from mainland China can purchase tickets if they meet a set of yet-to-be-released COVID-19 safety requirements. During...
SPORTS
olympics.com

Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 - Updates on Spectators, Vaccination and COVID-19 Countermeasures

Considering the above objective, the IOC and IPC fully respect the principles established by Beijing 2022. These principles are based on wide-ranging consultations with international experts and the Chinese authorities, as well as the experience of Olympic and Paralympic stakeholders. The principles presented by Beijing 2022 will be detailed in...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Beijing#Reuters#Chinese
Reuters

Olympics-Beijing Games to allow spectators only from mainland China

BERLIN (Reuters) -Tickets for the Beijing 2022 winter Olympics will be sold to spectators from mainland China only, while unvaccinated athletes must spend 21 days in quarantine ahead of the Games, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday. Organisers of the Beijing Games have informed the IOC’s Executive Board 2022...
SPORTS
Outsider.com

Olympics Bans Foreign Spectators in China Ahead of Beijing Winter Games

Much as it has for well over a year, the COVID-19 pandemic continues wreaking havoc with the upcoming winter Olympics its latest victim. This year the winter Olympic games are heading to Beijing, China, and will begin early next year. But, anyone who is not a resident of China will have to watch the games on television. The International Olympics Committee (IOC) recently says that tickets for the event are only for those residing in China. Foreign spectators cannot be at the Beijing, China, winter games. The IOC announced this measure, along with several others, in a statement made earlier this week. They say these measures are to protect against the possible spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. The measure even extends to the families of participating athletes, who will also not be able to attend Olympic events.
SPORTS
IBTimes

No Overseas Fans Allowed At 2022 Beijing Olympics

Next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing will be held without spectators from overseas with tickets restricted to fans living in China because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Olympic Committee said Wednesday. The IOC said only fully vaccinated participants would be exempt from a 21-day quarantine. Athletes who can provide...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

No foreign spectators, 21-day quarantine for unvaccinated at Beijing Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — A 21-day quarantine for non-fully vaccinated athletes, officials and workers at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Daily testing for vaccinated people. No tickets sold to anyone living outside China as Olympic venues open their doors again. Restrictions imposed to control the Covid-19 pandemic at the next Winter...
WORLD
