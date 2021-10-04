CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Euro zone investor morale slumps to 6-month low

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Investor morale in the euro zone fell for the third month in a row in October and hit its lowest level since April on dimming economic expectations, a survey showed on Monday. Sentix’s index for the euro zone fell to 16.9 from 19.6 in September. A Reuters...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Oil prices help lift FTSE as US jobs report disappoints

London’s top index was lifted by its oil majors and mining giants on Friday as it shrugged off disappointing jobs figures out of the US.The FTSE 100 had added 0.3% to its value by the end of the day, despite US non-farm payrolls significantly undershooting expectations.It ended up 17.51 points to 7,095.55.Figures out of Washington showed that 194,000 jobs were added last month, below the half a million that had been forecast by analysts.“Overall however, given the above, markets seem to have taken it reasonably well, holding their ground and avoiding a major drop so far this afternoon,” said IG...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Better data needed for reform of EU trading rules: official

LONDON (Reuters) – Poor trading data is hampering the European Union’s capital market, ruling out any radical reform to securities rules before statistics have been improved, a senior official from the bloc said on Friday. Banks and stock exchanges are at loggerheads over changes being considered by Brussels to the...
MARKETS
kdal610.com

Moscow Exchange sues owner of rival SPB for not sharing market data

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s largest bourse, the Moscow Exchange, said on Friday it was suing the main shareholder of its competitor, SPB Exchange, for not sharing market data. SPB is hoping to raise $150 million in an IPO on its own bourse before the end of this year ahead of...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Ireland cuts 2021 deficit forecast to 3.1% of GDP

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland on Saturday cut its budget deficit forecast for the year to 3.1% of gross domestic product from a forecast it made three months ago of 5.1% thanks to lower-than-expected spending and strong tax receipts and economic growth. The government had indicated in recent weeks that it...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euro Zone#Morale#Reuters
kdal610.com

Ireland told it can keep 12.5% corporate tax rate for smaller firms

DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ireland has received assurances that if it agrees to a new global minimum corporate tax rate of 15% it can maintain its 12.5% rate for firms with annual turnover below 750 million euros ($867 million), Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said. Irish ministers are due to meet on...
ECONOMY
kdal610.com

Germany does not expect extra covid curbs this winter – minister

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany does not expect to have to impose any further coronavirus-related restrictions this autumn and over the coming winter, since the vaccination rate is higher than previously thought, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday. He said that a study by the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

Australia’s central bank sees risks in housing market “exuberance”

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia’s central bank on Friday warned that “exuberance” in a red-hot housing market was encouraging a build-up of debt that might destabilise the financial system, urging banks to maintain lending discipline amid the boom. In its semi-annual Financial Stability Review, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Euro
kdal610.com

China will deepen LPR reforms, make deposit rates market-driven -central bank vice gov

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will deepen its loan prime rate (LPR) reforms and gradually make deposit rates market driven, vice central bank governor Liu Guoqiang said in remarks published on Friday. China will improve market-based interest rate formation and transmission mechanism and improve its interest rate corridor mechanism, Liu wrote...
ECONOMY
wsau.com

Dollar holds near 14-month high to euro on inflation fears

TOKYO (Reuters) – The safe-haven dollar held close to a 14-month high against the euro on Thursday as a surge in energy prices fuelled worries that inflation could crimp economic growth while also prodding the Federal Reserve to act sooner to normalise policy. The U.S. currency was steady at $1.1558...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Lufthansa gets strong investor backing for 2.1 bln euro cash call

LONDON/FRANKFURT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) received strong investor backing for a 2.14 billion euro ($2.47 billion) rights issue, providing some encouragement for travel companies looking to weather the after effects of the COVID-19 crisis. The company said on Wednesday that its rights issue was 98.36% subscribed...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

German factory orders register sharp decline in August

Factory orders in Germany plummeted 7.7% in August compared with the previous month, led by much lower demand from countries outside the eurozone, official figures showed Wednesday.The drop in orders, a leading indicator for Europe s biggest economy, followed month-on-month gains of 4.6% in June and 4.9% in July. The Economy Ministry said that orders from inside Germany were down 5.2%, while those from non-eurozone countries were off 15.2%. Orders from Germany's partners in the 19-nation eurozone were up 1.6%.The ministry said the drop may be due in part to big bulk orders in July and to the fact that summer vacations at some automakers fell in August this year. There was a 12% drop in orders in the car sector, while orders for machinery were off only 1%.“Today’s disappointment has also an upside: it brings some relief to German manufacturers who are increasingly suffering from high backlogs,” Carsten Brzeski, a Frankfurt-based economist at ING said in a research note. “Judging from still richly filled order books and low inventories, the future for industrial production should be extremely bright,” he added, “if it wasn’t for the ongoing supply chain frictions.”
ECONOMY
kdal610.com

BOJ cuts economic view for 5 of Japan’s 9 regions

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan cut its assessment for five of the country’s nine regions on Thursday as the economy took a hit from supply constraints and a spike in coronavirus infections during the summer. “While some regions saw the rebound in their economies moderating, many maintained the...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Euro zone banks continue to reduce soured credit

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone banks continued to record a decline in soured loans in the second quarter, data showed on Wednesday, even as the European Central Bank warned that lenders are being complacent in recognising bad debt. Non-performing loans (NPL) at the bloc's 114 biggest banks dropped to 422...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Euro zone ministers expect inflation to slow in 2022

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - The acceleration of euro zone inflation, driven energy prices, is mostly temporary and price growth will slow down again next year as forecast by the European Central Bank and the European Commission, euro zone finance ministers agreed on Monday. Paschal Donohoe, who chaired the talks of the...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Euro zone business growth feels impact of supply issues, inflation - PMI

Business growth in the euro zone during September held up, but was hit by ongoing supply-chain problems and increased inflationary pressures which show no sign of easing, a survey showed on Tuesday. IHS Markit’s final composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), used as guide to gauge economic health, sank to 56.2...
BUSINESS
froggyweb.com

Euro zone to discuss economic hit from soaring energy prices

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone finance ministers will discuss soaring energy prices on Monday, concerned they could slow economic recovery, impact on investment decisions and disproportionately hit the poorest, a European Commission note showed. The note, prepared for the ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg, said however, that any policy response must...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Japanese shares slump to one-month low as supply fears widen

TOKYO (Oct 1): Japanese shares tumbled on Friday to one-month lows on mounting fears various supply chain disruptions worldwide could keep inflation elevated for a much longer period. By late morning trade, Nikkei average lost 1.91% to 28,879.01 while the broader Topix fell 2.09%, erasing the gains made after Prime...
STOCKS
Reuters

Euro zone factory growth strong in Sept but bottlenecks bite

LONDON (Reuters) - Euro zone manufacturing growth remained strong in September but activity took a big hit from supply chain bottlenecks that are likely to persist and keep inflationary pressures high, a survey showed on Friday. Factories have struggled with logistical issues, product shortages and a labour crunch brought about...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Irish manufacturing growth slips to 6-month low -PMI

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Growth in Irish factory activity slipped to a six-month low in September but remained close to all-time highs with the sector showing signs of inflationary pressures, a survey showed on Friday. The AIB IHS Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slipped to 60.3 in September from 62.8...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy