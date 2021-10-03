Patent office takes 796 days to approve Springfield inventor’s patent in week ending Sept. 25
The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in the week ending Sept. 25 in Springfield was 796 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company for a systems and methods for assessing protection needs of retirement services clients and determine cross-selling potential of customers. It was filed on July 18, 2019 before being approved on Sept. 21, 2021.sangamonsun.com
