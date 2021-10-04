Olympics-Spectators may attend Beijing 2022 test events, organisers say

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – Spectators may be invited to attend Beijing 2022 Olympic test events, organisers said on Monday, in a possible indication of what to expect at next year’s Winter Games. Beijing 2022 officials, however, declined to give further details on the plans for spectators, including COVID-19 requirements and how...

