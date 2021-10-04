Tennessee: $116K From FEMA for Flood Victims' Mental Health

The Department of Justice announced Friday that it will not pursue federal criminal civil rights charges over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 30-year-old Black man who was shot in the back multiple times by a police officer in Wisconsin in August 2020. The department said there is not enough evidence to prove that the officer who shot Blake "willfully" violated his civil rights, which is the required standard for pressing charges.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 HOURS AGO