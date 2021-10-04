Tennessee: $116K From FEMA for Flood Victims' Mental Health
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — officials say they are receiving more than $116,000 in federal funding to address the mental health needs of victims of deadly flooding in August. The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services says the money through the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be directed toward services for survivors of the Aug. 21 flooding that killed 20 people in Humphreys County.www.usnews.com
