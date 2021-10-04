CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We Are Tired': Workers Flee Vietnam's Largest City as Long Lockdown Eases

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANOI (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of people, mostly migrant workers, left Ho Chi Minh City over the weekend as the largest metropolis in Vietnam eased a months-long COVID-19 lockdown https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/vietnams-biggest-city-start-lifting-covid-19-curbs-revive-business-2021-09-30, triggering fears of labour shortages and more disruption to manufacturing. The mass exodus comes as the city and its...

