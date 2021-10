Russia has the potential to boost natural gas supplies to Europe where surging gas prices have ramped up pressure on consumers, the Kremlin said Thursday.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said existing gas transit routes allow for bolstering supplies before the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline that is intended to bring Russian gas to Germany begins operating. “There is a potential,” Peskov said during a conference call with reporters. “It all depends on demand, contractual obligations and commercial agreements.”Europe’s soaring gas prices dropped Thursday, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested his country could sell more gas to European...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO