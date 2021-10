As the United States Congress looks very likely to see a bit of a continuing resolution being signed, it suggests that the United States government is not going to shut down. That being said, the market is likely to see a reason for interest rates to drop a bit, as the risk of default is rapidly disappearing. That being said, this is probably a bit of a major knee-jerk reaction that is overdone during the day. Rates should continue to climb, because quite frankly inflation is starting to get out of control in America.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO