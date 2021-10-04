5 tax planning opportunities

The Biden administration’s infrastructure bill, currently being haggled over in Washington, has its share of proponents and detractors on both sides of the aisle. However, one of its most striking components is a complex system of tax credits and incentives for Americans who travel by bicycle. Heard of the Electric Bicycle Incentive Kickstart for the Environment (E-Bike) Bill? Of course you have! This goes way beyond that. Alas, understanding the implications of the new bicycle-tax policy requires an intimate understanding of cycling culture, which is why you won’t find an analysis in mainstream financial-media outlets such as The Wall Street Journal and MSNBC—to be fair, you also won’t find it there because what you’re currently reading is satire and completely made up.

