CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

5 tax planning opportunities

By Coldstream Wealth Management
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow to streamline and reduce taxes will be top of mind for many investors due to the Biden administration’s proposed tax increases that could affect those making $400,000 or more annually. The following are five evergreen strategies investors can use to soften the impact of the American Families Plan on their bottom line.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
chautauquatoday.com

Rosas unveils budget plan that holds line on taxes

Dunkirk Mayor Wilfred Rosas has proposed a tentative 2022 city budget that holds the line on taxes. During a presentation given at Dunkirk City Hall Friday afternoon, Rosas outlined a proposed spending plan that totals just over $24.7 million, up about $307,000 from the current fiscal year. While spending is up, Rosas says the city tax rate will remain unchanged at $17.25 per thousand of assessed value...
DUNKIRK, NY
The Center Square

Hogan plan aims to invest surplus in balanced budgets, tax relief

(The Center Square) – A long-term balanced budget is being forecast in Maryland for the first time in nearly two decades, the governor said. In a news release, Gov. Larry Hogan highlighted a five-point plan for how the state will spend a $2.5 billion surplus that includes retirement tax relief, direct tax relief, additional relief for underserved residents, along with enhancements for state employees.
POLITICS
bizjournals

What have you checked off your retirement planning bucket list?

Although many people realize retirement planning is important, they aren’t even sure exactly what it entails. Retirement planning is getting to a point in your life where you have accumulated enough savings and income sources that you can do four things:. Not worry about running out of money during your...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

Retirees, Plan for the Tax Hit From Savings Bonds

The federal tax consequences for Series EE and I U.S. savings bonds are anything but straightforward. Although the interest on these bonds is fully exempt from state and local taxes, the federal tax treatment varies depending on who owns the bonds and, in some cases, how they are used. Here...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Adjusted Gross Income#Roth Ira#Medicare#Daf
Wicked Local

Changes in tax laws create opportunity for families to transfer wealth in gift planning

The potential for change in various tax rates is heightening the awareness of estate taxes and raising questions about gifting strategies for families. Low interest rates and, in some cases, lower asset values caused by current events have created a real opportunity to transfer wealth in gift planning. While there are many strategies that work in life and at death, there is one that if not used now, you will lose it.
INCOME TAX
Financial-Planning.com

Democrats’ tax plan upends estate planning using trusts with life insurance

With his ultra wealthy clients, Thomas Giordano-Lascari is used to dealing with complicated tax issues, like eight-figure estate planning for exotic investments. Now he’s telling his rich customers to consider splurging on something decidedly mundane: life insurance. The tax plan taking shape in Congress would strangle a strategy widely used...
INCOME TAX
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Democratic tax plan will squeeze small businesses

Democrats in Washington are looking to bolster their tax-and-spend reputation as they try to pass an “infrastructure” package currently slated to cost taxpayers roughly $3.5 trillion in spending and untold sums in tax increases to “pay” for it. Corporate tax hikes along with higher cigarette and income taxes have been proposed to offset some of the spend-a-thon. But although some of the new tax proposals have made headlines, others have garnered less attention than they deserve.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
KDHL AM 920

2022 MNsure Will Have More Tax Credits and Plan Options

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - An influx of federal stimulus dollars will result in significant savings for Minnesotans who purchase their health coverage through MNsure. The Minnesota Department of Commerce and Mnsure have released the information concerning 2022 health plan rates and options in advance of the open enrollment period, which begins November 1. The report says, on average, Minnesota families will save $684 per year because more Minnesotans will be eligible to receive tax credits to help cover their monthly premium expenses.
SAINT PAUL, MN
outsidemagazine

The Faux 2021 Bicycle-Tax Plan

The Biden administration’s infrastructure bill, currently being haggled over in Washington, has its share of proponents and detractors on both sides of the aisle. However, one of its most striking components is a complex system of tax credits and incentives for Americans who travel by bicycle. Heard of the Electric Bicycle Incentive Kickstart for the Environment (E-Bike) Bill? Of course you have! This goes way beyond that. Alas, understanding the implications of the new bicycle-tax policy requires an intimate understanding of cycling culture, which is why you won’t find an analysis in mainstream financial-media outlets such as The Wall Street Journal and MSNBC—to be fair, you also won’t find it there because what you’re currently reading is satire and completely made up.
PERSONAL FINANCE
cbalaw.org

Ohio Renews 10% Income Tax Credit for Opportunity Zone Investments

On June 30, Ohio governor Mike DeWine signed into law a state budget that renews funding for the Ohio OZ income tax credit for an additional two-year term. Here is what OZ investors need to know:. Successful applicants receive a certificate for a non-refundable income tax credit equal to 10...
OHIO STATE
Newswatch 16

Honesdale has a plan to impose new tax

HONESDALE, Pa. — The proposed earned income tax ordinance would allow Honesdale to collect 1% from everyone who lives in town and from many of the people who work there. In return, the borough would lower its property tax rate. "We started by wanting to make it a little more...
HONESDALE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Many People Left Waiting For Payments From IRS For Tax Refunds, Stimulus Checks, Child Tax Credits

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re not among those who are waiting for money from the IRS, consider yourself lucky. Plenty of families are still waiting on child tax credit payments, stimulus checks, and even refunds from tax returns. “There’s no way to get any information on any of this,” says Beth White from Turtle Creek who has been waiting for a refund since March of 2020. White is trying to close out her mother’s estate and filed the final tax return using a paper return in late March of last year, just as everything was shutting down due to the pandemic. She checked...
INCOME TAX
hawaiireporter.com

Tax Planning with the Rich and Famous

Occasionally, all of us wonder what it’s like to be rich and famous, or at least act like it. “Those people,” you might think, “have at their disposal so many ways to flummox the tax authorities if they want to. Panamanian bearer shares corporations. Dutch sandwiches. Entities from the Isle of Man, the Caymans, or Bermuda perhaps.”
INCOME TAX
Minneapolis Star Tribune

This is the year to lock in tax perks from investing in opportunity zones

With this year's strong stock and property markets, figuring out how to minimize capital gains tax may be top of mind for investors. Qualified opportunity funds can provide tax advantages, but acting fast makes a difference: You can reap the benefits of three tax perks instead of just two if you invest by year-end.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Whittier Daily News

Democrats’ tax plan is war on freedom and investment

SACRAMENTO – Leftists are thrilled by the Biden administration’s plan to stamp out the bogeyman of tax havens – low-tax jurisdictions where corporations and other investors can keep their money away from the prying hands of government. They’d have us believe that corporations aren’t paying their “fair share” in taxes...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CNET

Child tax credit payment problems? What to know before Wednesday's check

Though the majority of US families got the first two monthly child tax credit payments without any issues, many eligible families are having a tough time navigating the benefit this year. With the third check scheduled to go out Sept. 15, some still haven't received their prior payments and don't know how to contact the IRS with concerns. If the enhanced child tax credit does end up being extended until 2025, this year could prove to be an important dress rehearsal.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy