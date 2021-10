On September 20, prosecutors rested their case against disgraced R&B crooner R. Kelly following a month of scandal ridden testimony from victims and employees as part of the shocking sex trafficking trial in Brooklyn federal court. The racketeering trial, which alleges Kelly ran an enterprise that trafficked women and girls for illegal sex more than 25 years, reportedly saw more than 10 accusers take the stand, along with dozens of other witnesses. The defense will begin presenting its case on September 27……

