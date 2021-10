The Arkenau family, of Indianapolis, Indiana, has been hunting on a small property in Kentucky since 1974. Early on, the farm, just over 100 acres, was home to cattle and race horses. The property continued to have cattle on it until 2017, and that had a big effect on the deer hunting. Other than an exceptional 160-inch buck that Ed Arkenau shot on the property 30 years ago, the Arkenaus said that little bucks and very few deer sightings in general were normal.

