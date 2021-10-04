CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Look: Neon Kitten Opens in Deep Ellum with Speakeasy Blackbird Society up Next

By Alex Gonzalez
Dallas Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDim Sum has finally arrived in Deep Ellum. In the space previously occupied by Beauty Bar, Neon Kitten offers small plates of dim sum, sushi and izakaya, as well as an electrifying lineup of craft cocktails. Neon Kitten was inspired by founder Bhuvanesh “Bob” Khanna's time living in Hawaii, as evidenced by the floral garnishes in the cocktails, as well as the cherry blossom chandeliers.

