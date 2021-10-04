See the World's Most Famous Skyscrapers at the Perot's New LEGO Exhibition
There are so many amazing things you can do with LEGOs besides watching the faces people make when they step on them with bare feet. LEGO-certified professional Ryan McNaught and his team, who are based in Sydney, took 500,000 LEGO bricks of various shapes, size and colors to build towering models of 20 of the world's tallest and most recognizable skyscrapers. These are now on display in a new exhibition called Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas.www.dallasobserver.com
