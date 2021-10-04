CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

See the World's Most Famous Skyscrapers at the Perot's New LEGO Exhibition

By Danny Gallagher
Dallas Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are so many amazing things you can do with LEGOs besides watching the faces people make when they step on them with bare feet. LEGO-certified professional Ryan McNaught and his team, who are based in Sydney, took 500,000 LEGO bricks of various shapes, size and colors to build towering models of 20 of the world's tallest and most recognizable skyscrapers. These are now on display in a new exhibition called Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas.

www.dallasobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSST Radio

PEROT MUSEUM OF NATURE AND SCIENCE’S “TOWERS OF TOMORROW” EXHIBITION NOW OPEN

MORE THAN 500,000 LEGOS® USED TO CONSTRUCT 20 ICONIC SKYSCRAPERS IN PEROT MUSEUM OF NATURE AND SCIENCE’S TOWERS OF TOMORROW EXHIBITION. The eye-popping exhibition, presented locally by Highland Capital Philanthropies, features LEGO re-creations of architectural wonders including Burj Khalifa (the world’s tallest building), the Empire State Building and many more; plus kids and adults can create their own towers using more than 200,000 bricks.
DALLAS, TX
matadornetwork.com

Japan’s famous “robot hotels” are coming to New York

A “robot hotel” sounds like the setting of a really bad science fiction movie that somehow becomes a cult classic. It doesn’t exactly evoke the futuristic luxury of Japanese hospitality. Alas, Japan’s Hen na Hotel Group is famous for their hotel designs that feature innovative design, technology, and animatronics. The company’s 20 “robot hotels” are found throughout Japan, and now they have opened overseas for the first time — in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
Robb Report

The World’s Most Expensive Rolex Is Now on Display in Los Angeles. Here’s Where to See It.

After a four-year hiatus, the world’s most expensive Rolex is back in the public eye. The watch in question is the one and only Oyster Cosmograph Daytona Ref. 6239 “Paul Newman.” The coveted wrist candy made headlines back in 2017 when it sold for $17.75 million at Phillips to become the single most expensive Rolex ever sold. Since then, the watch has remained out of view—until now, that is. The legendary timepiece is currently occupying pride of place at the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, which opened its doors to the public on September 30. Rolex is a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CultureMap Houston

Blooming new outdoor art exhibit celebrates Houston's natural and creative worlds

To mark the one-year anniversary of its opening, the Houston Botanic Garden has planted a new exhibit in collaboration with Lawndale Art Center. “Art in the Garden: Celebrating BioDiversity!” brings together things Houstonians love to celebrate, including supporting Houston-based artists, finding beauty across our wide cityscape, and heading outdoors. Visitors...
HOUSTON, TX
mytjnow.com

The world’s most magical celebration

“May Walt Disney World bring joy and inspiration and new knowledge to all who come to this happy place.”. Fifty years ago, Walt Disney World opened its gates to the public, and it was dedicated with these words not by Walt Disney himself, but by his brother, Roy Disney. Although “The Florida Project,” as it was nicknamed in its infancy, was Walt’s beloved brainchild, he didn’t live long enough to see it open.
LIFESTYLE
kiss951.com

There’s A New LEGO Titanic Set And It’s ‘King Of The World’

‘I’m The King Of The World!’ of LEGOs at least. Are you ready to cruise into this challenge? LEGO is offering up its largest set ever — a replica of the Titanic. It consists of 9,090 pieces and stretches 4 feet, 5 inches in length when fully built. It also comes with a hefty price tag: $629.99. According to LEGO, its Titanic set was designed the represent the luxury liner as authentically as possible. It has three “cross” sections that include the grand staircase, boiler room, and smoking lounge. Plus, the promenade deck, swimming pool, bridge, and working piston engines. The LEGO Titanic will be available starting November 8.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Bricks#Legos#Skyscrapers#Chrysler
Connecticut Post

Build your own Titanic with the world's largest LEGO model

Lego announced the launch of its largest model to date, its own version of the Titanic made up of 9,090 pieces. The only layman that surpasses it is the world map that they took to build and hang on the wall that contains 11,695 pieces, but the ship is the largest and most complex structure.
LEGO
coolthings.com

LEGO Titanic Recreates History’s Most Famous Ocean Liner As A Massive 53-Inch Scale Model

You’ve seen the movie, watched the documentaries, and maybe even read a story or two about the legendary passenger liner that succumbed to disaster in its maiden voyage. Heck, maybe you even took the cruise that relives its historical journey. Now, you can recreate both the ship and the iceberg collision that precipitated its catastrophic demise with the LEGO Titanic.
CARS
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Lego
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Design
Place
Sydney
Variety

The Most Amazing James Bond Vehicles at L.A.’s New 007 Museum Exhibit

Pound for pound and pedal for pedal, no movie character in history has committed more acts of vehicular mayhem than James Bond. With 25 official films in the 007 series, not even modern heavyweights like the “Fast and the Furious” franchise can compete against Ian Fleming’s suave secret agent when it comes to burning rubber and crashing cars. And the majority of the time, Bond’s behind-the-wheel antics have been accomplished without the aid of cartoonish CGI that an increasing number of automotive action movies depend on.
ENTERTAINMENT
yankodesign.com

LEGO meets Architecture in these innovative + detailed constructions by master builders!

Remember when we spent our summer vacations and free time after school fiddling around with LEGO blocks, and sometimes painfully stepping on them with our feet? Fun times, right? But, LEGO is no more considered child’s play! Master builders, artists, and LEGO enthusiasts all over the world are creating impressive LEGO builds that’ll blow your minds away. And my favorite type of LEGO builds is mindblowing architecture! These architectural constructions are a result of hours of dedication, attention to detail, hard work, and creativity. They can be considered works of art, and I love scrolling through these creations, admiring them, and feeling an intense surge of satisfaction at their perfection. And, we’ve curated the best of the lot for you to drool and go gaga over!
DESIGN
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s ‘Original Immersive Van Gogh’ exhibit is amazing, a must-see

In my lifetime, I’ve had the good fortune to have visited the Louvre Museum in Paris, the Museo Nacional del Prado in Madrid, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and of course our very own Cleveland Museum of Art. Each of these museums offers a different experience for art lovers throughout the world. However, I’ve never experienced a more unique or enjoyable exhibit than the one showing here called “The Original Immersive Van Gogh” at the Lighthouse Artspace Cleveland (”Cleveland Museum of Art showcases Van Gogh creations,” Sept. 24). It is an awe-inspiring exhibition of select Van Gogh paintings projected onto 500,000 cubic feet of “canvas” walls set to music and movement with over 90 million pixels of animation.
CLEVELAND, OH
CarBuzz.com

This Is The World's Largest Lego F1 Car

When it comes to breaking Guinness world records, there is an entire subcategory for all things Lego, and the automotive world deserves its own section too. We've covered numerous stories regarding these iconic little Danish building bricks including the record for the largest Lego structure set by Land Rover back in 2016, and we've seen a number of life-size builds, featuring iconic cars such as the Toyota GR Supra, Bugatti Chiron, and Lamborghini Sian. The latest automotive-themed Lego record has just been broken in Saudi Arabia in celebration of the country's first ever F1 Grand Prix taking place in December, and it's pretty awesome.
CARS
Tampa Bay Times

10 new must-see attractions for Disney World’s 50th anniversary

Walt Disney World is ready to celebrate its 50th anniversary on Oct. 1. After more than a year of entertainment offerings altered by coronavirus safety measures, loads of new attractions, dining options and nighttime shows open this week. The pandemic is still a party pooper with limits like park reservations...
MUSIC
Robb Report

This New 148-Foot Hybrid Trimaran Concept Can Sail Silently and Emissions Free

VPLP’s latest trimaran concept is ruffling feathers for all the right reasons. The French studio’s disruptive new 148-footer, which goes by the name of Seaffinity, takes cues from “the world of seabirds” in terms of both propulsion and aesthetics. Penned under the direction of noted yacht designer Patrick le Quément, the vessel’s monolithic shape was inspired by the lightness, fluidity and beauty of the seagull. There is almost a total fusion between the two hulls and the coachroof that results in a streamlined silhouette similar to a gull’s. Seaffinity can also traverse the globe silently and sans emissions, just like our feathered friends...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy