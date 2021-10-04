‘The Walking Dead’: Seth Gilliam Breaks Down Gabriel’s Crisis of Faith

There's a nasty new survivor on The Walking Dead — and he's post-apocalypse royalty. Spoiler warning for Season 11 Episode 7, "Promises Broken." Assigned to hard labor clearing walkers after being charged with violating the Commonwealth criminal code, Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Stephanie (Chelle Ramos) spot the snotty Sebastian (Teo Rapp-Olsson). Waspy and whining about the smell of rotting "nasties" to his girlfriend Kayla (Courtney Dietz) and the couple's private security detail, General Mercer (Michael James Shaw), the entitled and rude Sebastian finds out he's not untouchable when "plebeian" Eugene jabs him in the face. Except the peevish punk is untouchable: he's the son of Commonwealth Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins).
