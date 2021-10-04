CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Walking Dead’: Seth Gilliam Breaks Down Gabriel’s Crisis of Faith

 5 days ago

‘The Walking Dead’: Seth Gilliam Breaks Down Gabriel’s Crisis of Faith. Will this act of mercy spell trouble for Gabriel in the future? 'It absolutely could,' Gilliam teases.

The Walking Dead Final Season Casts Rick's Killer From the Comics

The Walking Dead aims to reveal Sebastian Milton, the killer who guns down Rick Grimes in the comic books. At the end of The Walking Dead issue #191, where Rick's impassioned speech to the survivors prevents a coup from becoming a war, the spoiled son of Commonwealth leader Governor Pamela Milton shoots Rick in his bed for unseating his family from their position of power over the community they helped build. Rick dies in issue #192 when Sebastian shoots him three more times, leaving Rick to reanimate into a walker to be put down by his son Carl Grimes in the penultimate issue of Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead.
How ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Built Season 7’s Nuclear Landscape

Call it a brave new apocalypse. Ten warheads exploded across the Texas terrain in the Season 6 finale of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. And the now spread-out survivors must cope in the nuclear wasteland — for now. Fallout sites, weather patterns, resources, and walker activity all factor in. “Even...
The Walking Dead: Judith needs to hear Virgil’s story

In The Walking Dead’s most recent episode, “On the Inside,” we saw a very different side to Virgil (Kevin Carroll) than when we first met him. This was a man on a mission to save the life of someone he didn’t know because he was shown some grace and kindness from someone he didn’t know. Michonne extended that kindness to him, and Judith needs to know this fact.
Seth Gilliam
Fear the Walking Dead’s Victor Strand is ready for anything

Fear the Walking Dead’s seventh season will premiere on October 17 on AMC, and this season will be very different from seasons past. A nuclear blast will alter the landscape and atmosphere, which will create many new challenges for the group. One person who always comes out on top is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo).
The Walking Dead MVP for this week’s episode On the Inside

The Walking Dead episode “On the Inside” is an outstanding horror-themed episode that has fans talking. It was exciting from the start and carried through for the entire episode. The episode followed Virgil and Connie in their haunted house, Carol, Magna, Rosita and Kelly on their search and rescue mission and Daryl and the Reapers.
“Walking Dead” Recap: ‘On The Inside’

HOLLYWOOD—There are only two more episodes left before the mid-season finale of the final season of the AMC series “The Walking Dead.” This week’s episode, ‘On the Inside’ we finally saw the return of Connie who the audience has been aware of her survival for quite some time, but her actual narrative presence has been missing. Connie was back in the flesh fending off walkers, while trying her best to Virgil alive.
The Walking Dead’s Christian Serratos stuns in Vanity Fair photo shoot

Christian Serratos has played Rosita Espinosa on The Walking Dead series since season 4. Her character has experienced significant changes since she first arrived. Recently Vanity Fair was able to snap some fantastic photos of Serratos as she prepared for a runway show as part of her role as Dior Beauty Ambassador. They talked about life in the apocalypse and her portrayal of Tejano music darling Selena in the Netflix series.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Wants Negan "Going Down Swinging" on The Walking Dead

When The Walking Dead ends, actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan wants Negan going solo or "going down swinging." Negan came in swinging Lucille (and has since retired the barbwire-wrapped baseball bat for a crowbar), and he might go out the same way if the Reapers hunt him down with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) on their mission to Meridian. Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show ahead of the mid-season finale ominously titled "For Blood," Morgan said he doesn't know how The Walking Dead ends but knows the ending he wants for Negan:
Who Is Ms. Milton's Son Sebastian on The Walking Dead?

There's a nasty new survivor on The Walking Dead — and he's post-apocalypse royalty. Spoiler warning for Season 11 Episode 7, "Promises Broken." Assigned to hard labor clearing walkers after being charged with violating the Commonwealth criminal code, Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Stephanie (Chelle Ramos) spot the snotty Sebastian (Teo Rapp-Olsson). Waspy and whining about the smell of rotting "nasties" to his girlfriend Kayla (Courtney Dietz) and the couple's private security detail, General Mercer (Michael James Shaw), the entitled and rude Sebastian finds out he's not untouchable when "plebeian" Eugene jabs him in the face. Except the peevish punk is untouchable: he's the son of Commonwealth Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins).
Why didn’t Father Gabriel kill the holy Reaper on The Walking Dead?

Father Gabriel has gone from a coward to a leader and respected member of the council at Alexandria on The Walking Dead series. We have seen him experience inner battles with his faith, but in season 11, it seems he is at an all-time low in his spiritual walk. In the most recent episode, “Promises Broken,” we see him observe one of the Reapers who seems to be their priest or holy man, and this has left viewers with some questions.
Is The Walking Dead Season 11 Teasing Alexandria’s Defeat at the Hands of The Commonwealth?

Good news! AMC has announced a return date for The Walking Dead season 11. Bad news! Alexandria isn’t looking too hot. In advance of its New York Comic Con panel “The Badass Women of The Walking Dead Universe”, the folks behind the zombie hit unveiled both a return date and a new teaser for the middle eight episodes of the show’s 24-episode final season. The Walking Dead season 11 will return with episode 9 on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The finale of “Part 1” as the first eight episodes have come to be known is available to stream on AMC+ now and will air this Sunday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.
‘Evil’ and More Finales (‘Walking Dead,’ ‘Marriage’), ‘Simpsons’ 32nd Halloween, ‘Diana’ on CNN, CBS’ Sunday Lineup

This weekend’s TV is a dizzying array of premieres and finales. Ready your shock absorbers for the cliffhangers of Evil and The Walking Dead, while HBO’s acclaimed Scenes from a Marriage, Starz’ Heels and Showtime’s Work in Progress also sign off. An October tradition, The Simpsons’ “Treehouse of Horror” Halloween anthology, returns for a 32nd gag-filled edition. CNN launches a six-part biographical docuseries on the life of Princess Diana. CBS’s Sunday shows are all new, with 60 Minutes followed by the season premieres of The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles and (for a while) SEAL Team.
‘The Walking Dead’ Stars Discuss the Season’s Most Terrifying Episode

You expect a fair amount of horror on AMC’s The Walking Dead… But not like this. On this week’s episode, “On The Inside,” and spoilers past this point, we finally reunited with Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Virgil (Kevin Carroll), only for them to be trapped inside a dilapidated house filled with feral cannibals right out of The Hills Have Eyes. They’re pale, fast, crawl on all fours, and constantly popping out of the walls. And it is terrifying.
