It’s time for Scott Reynolds’ 2-Point Conversion post-game column, which features two statements, two questions and two predictions based on the latest Bucs game. Tampa Bay bounced back from last week’s road loss at Los Angeles to claim a 19-17 win at New England. Tom Brady made his return to Gillette Stadium to face his former team and did just enough for the Bucs to beat the Patriots and move to 3-1 on the season. The Bucs defense showed some signs of life, forcing two takeaways and recording four sacks, but lost star cornerback Carlton Davis III to a severe quad injury and potentially play-making safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. to a concussion.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO