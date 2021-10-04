Commentary: ‘It takes a village to raise a child.’ Why have we abandoned that truth?
By Jerald McNair, Chicago Tribune
northwestgeorgianews.com
5 days ago
What happened to “It takes a village to raise a child”?. It’s an African proverb that used to be quoted routinely. When we hear the phrase now, it doesn’t elicit the same emotion. There used to be a time when neighbors freely talked with one another, where trust, mutual respect...
Parents’ work hours are anything but standard. While some work in the 9-to-5 sphere, many parents work overnight shifts or hold down multiple jobs that keep them away from home and children for mealtimes and bedtime. Most daycare centers are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., but there is a unique resource that helps to bridge the gap for some families: 24-hour childcare centers.
If you watched our school board meeting from Sept. 27, you saw a community divided. Over the past few months, the issue of masking has become a flashpoint, not just in our community, but across the country. Last year was a difficult year for everyone and we started this school year with a key focus, keep our kids in school.
A new study shows that one child in the United States loses a parent or caregiver for every four COVID-19 deaths. The study published in "Pediatrics," the official journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics, also shows disparities in caregiver deaths by race and ethnicity.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Join Karla Ray Thursday, October 14th for Samaritan Village’s live-streamed event to unite around the fight against human trafficking. In our world where tragedy and suffering are at the forefront, Samaritan Village is offering hope, healing and safety. Human trafficking is a tragic reality that continues to grip our Central Florida community, but Samaritan Village is pushing back.
Dina Washington died in Detroit, Michigan on Dec. 14, 1963. The cause of death is listed as secobarbital and amobarbital. She was 39. John Belushi, age 33, died of an overdose of an unknown drug on March 5, 1982. Kurt Cobain was high on heroin when he killed himself on...
Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
A nonprofit plans to host a 5K race this weekend to benefit efforts to support a village in Uganda called Nakaseeta. The Hope Restored Christian Ministries race is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at Yelm Middle School. Registration for the event will open at 9 a.m. “We’ve been...
I hope everyone has enjoyed their last weeks of summer and the first days of fall. We are entering a beautiful time of year with leaves changing and family celebrations. As a member of the Capital Investment committee, I will be spending some of my fall on tours around the state, looking at many of the local projects that require state funding. It has been great seeing these communities all around the state and I’m looking forward to next month when we visit our district. These bonding tours allow legislators to see and understand the importance of state funding in our community.
With tentative steps, the woman walks into the darkened movie theater we are using as an interview room. She looks around her with evident nervousness. She holds a young girl by the hand. My film crew and I are setting up the camera equipment on the stage of the theater....
The COVID-19 vaccine has been scientifically proved to save lives, but for a select group of people in the religious realm, a more important matter is at stake – eternal salvation. Peter Feaman, a top Republican National Committee official in Florida, said last month that vaccines are “the mark of...
America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
"She was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life," Candace Cay Ayers' family wrote in her obituary. The family of a 66-year-old woman who died of a breakthrough COVID-19 infection included a powerful message in her obituary for people who have chosen not to get the vaccine.
Gabby Petito news: It is believed that Gabby Petito's body may have been found in Wyoming after days of the desperate search for the Long Island native. According to a statement from the FBI, the remains found in Bridger-Teton National Forest are "consistent with the description" of Gabrielle Petito. The...
John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
No physical signs have been found in a nature reserve being searched to locate Brian Laundrie, police say. Josh Taylor, the North Port police spokesperson, told CNN that nothing significant linked to Laundrie has been found in the Carlton Reserve, but searches will continue until police receive more information. The wilderness area, near Laundrie’s family home in North Port, became the centre of the search after his parents told police he planned to camp there. Police have revealed that Mr Laundrie, the man who is a “person of interest” in the killing of Gabby Petito, was under surveillance before his parents reported him missing.North Port police told CNN that officers were monitoring the 23-year-old fugitive “as best as they could legally” before he went missing. Read More Gabby Petito: Father labels Brian Laundrie and parents ‘cowards’ in new interview with Dr PhilGabby Petito: Everything we know about YouTuber’s mysterious disappearance on road tripBrian Laundrie: Who is missing man’s sister Cassie Laundrie?Dog the Bounty Hunter is on an unclassy search for Brian Laundrie that will end in tears
A homeless person has been caught on video shutting down an anti-vaxx argument with six simple words. In a clip that went viral on Twitter, a group of anti-vaccine protesters can be seen walking down Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, carrying picket signs and American flags. “Do you see all...
Comments / 0