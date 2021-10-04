CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shedding after vaccine? No. Asyptomatic and contagious? Yes

DEAR DR. ROACH: In a recent column, you wrote that there is no risk to family from shedding after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. You failed to mention that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the grandparents could catch COVID and spread it even after being fully vaccinated. Also, according to the CDC, they might be contagious and have a viral load, even before they start showing any symptoms. Isn’t the only way to ensure they are not contagious to be tested? — D.I.

www.thederrick.com

eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Chicago

Do You Need the Flu Shot If You Got the COVID Vaccine? Yes, Here's Why

Amid all the focus on COVID-19 vaccinations, U.S. health experts have another plea: Don’t skip your flu shot. Flu cases have dropped to historically low levels during the pandemic. The U.S. and Europe experienced hardly any flu last winter, and the Southern Hemisphere just ended its second flu season of the coronavirus pandemic with little to report.
PUBLIC HEALTH
myfoxzone.com

CDC excess mortality data reveals troubling trend during the COVID pandemic

The pandemic has been incredibly deadly, and COVID-19 isn’t the only reason. The number of people dying from many different diseases - including diabetes, high blood pressure, and Alzheimer’s disease – has been way up since January of 2020. Doctors and researchers call these excess deaths. The CDC is routinely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCNC

VERIFY: Yes, the COVID-19 vaccine is actually a vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health officials continue to encourage vaccination against COVID-19, saying the vaccine is our way out of the pandemic. Despite overwhelming data that shows the vaccine is safe and effective against severe illness, there are some people online who are claiming the COVID-19 vaccine isn't a real vaccine, discounting its validity and effectiveness against the virus.
PHARMACEUTICALS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to younger kids could combat rising cases — if enough parents say yes

PHILADELPHIA — More than 23,000 children in Pennsylvania contracted the coronavirus in the first three weeks of September, part of a national increase over the last month that has closed schools, worried parents, and heightened urgency for the authorization of vaccination for younger children. The expansion of vaccine eligibility to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Seattle Times

COVID-19 vaccines for kids could improve outlook for everyone — if enough parents say yes

PHILADELPHIA — A national increase in COVID-19 infections over the last month has closed schools, worried parents, and heightened urgency for the authorization of vaccination for younger children. The expansion of vaccine eligibility to about 28 million U.S. kids appears closer than ever — expected within weeks, possibly before October’s...
KIDS
mprnews.org

Yes, you're fully vaccinated without a COVID-19 vaccine booster

People who got a two-dose vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot are considered fully vaccinated — even without a booster. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you're fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the J&J.
PHARMACEUTICALS
News Channel 25

Is the vaccine still working? In short, experts say 'yes'

WACO, Texas — We are seeing more breakthrough cases across the country. Fully vaccinated people ending up sick with the virus. This is leading many to question the effectiveness of the vaccine. With COVID-19 cases climbing nationwide and the Delta Variant continuing to surge, hospitals and records are seeing an...
WACO, TX
Fatherly

Yes, Vaccine Mandates Are Working (And They’ll Work in Schools Too.)

When the FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on August 23, it opened the door for employers to mandate their workers get vaccinated. Since then, a variety of public and private entities in a diverse set of industries have mandated COVID-19 vaccines for their employees, and the Biden administration even said it would make employers with a certain number of employees mandate vaccines for their workers.
EDUCATION
Matt Lillywhite

The Contagious Melioidosis Disease Was Found In Dallas

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about Melioidosis, a contagious disease in Texas caused by the Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium. The CDC has confirmed that Health authorities from multiple states (including Texas) struggled to find a common source of exposure to several cases of a deadly disease caused by Burkholderia pseudomallei bacterium. Known as Melioidosis (or Whitmore's Disease), it can be extremely contagious, and multiple cases were found in Texas, Georgia, Kansas, and Minnesota. Quoting the CDC:
DALLAS, TX
KTLA

U.S. health experts urge flu shots to avoid ‘twindemic’

The U.S. is gearing up in case of a bad flu season on top of the continuing COVID-19 crisis, with a plea Thursday for Americans to get vaccinated against both. “I get it: We are all tired of talking about vaccines,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But […]
