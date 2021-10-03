Larry Edmond Croix

Born in Alvin Texas to Edmond Frank Croix and Evelyn Louise Tharp, Larry Croix (80) passed away in Tacoma, WA on September 29, 2021 after an accident at home a few days prior. Larry left his home in Alvin, TX in 1961 to join the US Navy where he rose to the rank of Commander on the USS Enterprise before retiring in 1982. By this time he had fallen in love with the Puget Sound area, settling in Port Orchard, WA where he married Linda in 1985 and later opened an Auto Repair shop so that he could blend his love of mechanics and being in charge.