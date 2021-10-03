CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manvel, TX

Betty Sharon Rogers Bennett

By Nov. 10, 1943 - Sept. 11, 2021
Alvin Sun Advertiser
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty was born November 10, 1943, in Houston, Texas, to Walter A. Rogers and Hazel Dell Gayle Rogers. Betty lived many years in Manvel, Texas, until her passing on September 11, 2021 of Covid 19. Betty is preceded in death by her parents W.A. and Hazel Rogers, her brothers James, Bing, Gary, Johnny, and her nephew Jackson. She is survived by her daughter Sarah, her grandchildren Makayla, Chloe, Scarlett, Noah, brother and sister-in-law Alton Gayle Rogers and Ladene, sister Janet Rogers Baker, sisters-in-law Helen Rogers and numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends. Betty was a dedicated employee. She worked for many years at Control Data, Freedom Medical, Sharps Compliance, Inc., and finally at Moore’s Billing until her retirement four years ago. Betty was dedicated to her study of the Bible and spent many hours in the Word of God. In the ‘80’s, Betty converted to Judaism and moved to Israel for a year to learn more about God. She said she felt His presence daily and began to read the Torah. We will never forget her beautiful smile, sweet spirit, and contagious laugh. While we are grieving the loss of a mom, granny, sister, aunt, and friend, we can find comfort knowing that she is reunited with the family that went before her. Can you imagine that joyous reunion when they welcomed the baby of the family into eternity with them? The day she passed away, the sunset was beautiful. Some can’t help but wonder if it wasn’t from Betty, letting us know she had arrived and was having the time of her life. Memorial Services will be October 10, 2021 at Grand Oaks Church, in Spring, Texas. Betty will be buried in the Manvel Cemetery.

www.alvinsun.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Houston, TX
Obituaries
City
Houston, TX
City
Moore, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Manvel, TX
CBS News

U.S. and Taliban to hold first talks since Afghanistan withdrawal

Senior Taliban officials and U.S. representatives are to hold talks Saturday and Sunday about containing extremist groups in Afghanistan and easing the evacuation of foreign citizens and Afghans from the country, officials from both sides said. The talks are a continuation of "pragmatic engagements with the Taliban on issues of...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Biden will not block documents sought by House committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says that President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who wants to shield those White House records from investigators.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy