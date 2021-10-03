Betty Sharon Rogers Bennett

Betty was born November 10, 1943, in Houston, Texas, to Walter A. Rogers and Hazel Dell Gayle Rogers. Betty lived many years in Manvel, Texas, until her passing on September 11, 2021 of Covid 19. Betty is preceded in death by her parents W.A. and Hazel Rogers, her brothers James, Bing, Gary, Johnny, and her nephew Jackson. She is survived by her daughter Sarah, her grandchildren Makayla, Chloe, Scarlett, Noah, brother and sister-in-law Alton Gayle Rogers and Ladene, sister Janet Rogers Baker, sisters-in-law Helen Rogers and numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends. Betty was a dedicated employee. She worked for many years at Control Data, Freedom Medical, Sharps Compliance, Inc., and finally at Moore’s Billing until her retirement four years ago. Betty was dedicated to her study of the Bible and spent many hours in the Word of God. In the ‘80’s, Betty converted to Judaism and moved to Israel for a year to learn more about God. She said she felt His presence daily and began to read the Torah. We will never forget her beautiful smile, sweet spirit, and contagious laugh. While we are grieving the loss of a mom, granny, sister, aunt, and friend, we can find comfort knowing that she is reunited with the family that went before her. Can you imagine that joyous reunion when they welcomed the baby of the family into eternity with them? The day she passed away, the sunset was beautiful. Some can’t help but wonder if it wasn’t from Betty, letting us know she had arrived and was having the time of her life. Memorial Services will be October 10, 2021 at Grand Oaks Church, in Spring, Texas. Betty will be buried in the Manvel Cemetery.