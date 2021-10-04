Billions Season 6: Renewed or Cancelled?
Showtime’s ‘Billions’ chronicles the fast-paced legal and financial world of New York City’s attorneys and hedge fund managers. Created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, the series primarily follows the characters of Chuck Rhoades and Bobby Axelrod as they clash in a world where the law struggles to fight those that possess uncontrollable greed. With its real-life inspirations, close exploration of the wealthy, and philosophical questions on power, money, and ambition, ‘Billions’ makes for a nail-biting legal drama.thecinemaholic.com
