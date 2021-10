Is Elizabeth Gillies leaving Dynasty after all of the big events of the season 4 finale? We understand if you’ve got questions on the subject. We should start here by nothing what’s actually confirmed at the moment: Nothing. Just because Fallon got shot at the end of season 4 does not mean that she is dead, and it certainly doesn’t mean that we are saying goodbye to the series’ biggest star. Remember just how crazy this show already is; somehow, Fallon surviving this cliffhanger wouldn’t even crack the top five weirdest things we’ve seen here over the years. Remember when Gillies briefly played Alexis earlier on in the series? That’s 100% weirder than anything going on at the end of this season.

