Braun Strowman Thanks EC3 For Setting Him Free

Former WWE star Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) did his first post-WWE interview with the Control Your Narrative YouTube channel and talked about his departure from the company:. “I’m so indebted to that company and Vince McMahon because he gave me a shot and an opportunity to meet you guys. I never would have been able to meet you guys if I didn’t get involved in this business. I never would have been able to travel the world, see the things that I’ve done, meet the people I’ve done, fall in love with people that I met through this business. It’s something special. I’m so unbelievably humbled for these experiences that I was able to experience with WWE. Did it end how I wanted it to? Of course not. I know people always…I’ve been hearing it a ton, ‘You said you’d never wrestle again when you were done with WWE.’ Well, I was forced to be done. I said I would never wrestle for another company when I took my boots off for WWE. I never took my boots off, I never had an opportunity to put them back on and come back to work. I ain’t gonna lie, it sent me to a pretty bad place.”

WWE ・ 3 DAYS AGO