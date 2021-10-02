Braun Strowman Thanks EC3 For Setting Him Free

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBraun Strowman was released from WWE, but he still needed to be freed. Thankfully, he has a friend like EC3 around who can help him out. “Free The Narrative” debuted on Fite TV and that special featured Strowman vs EC3 in a very unique match. After their bout finally aired, Strowman sent out a heartfelt thank you to EC3, a friend who was there for him and helped him unlock his true potential.

Braun Strowman’s Contract Talks With AEW Revealed

Braun Strowman was released from his massive $1.2 million per year contract as WWE continued their efforts to trim the bottom line. Now his 90-day non-compete clause is up and he is able to talk with any other company about acquiring his services. There are two companies in the running, but one might have far more interest.
Braun Strowman Involved In Heated Confrontation At Mr. Olympia Event

Braun Strowman is involved with the Mr. Olympia competition, and tension was apparently at an all-time high. The former WWE Superstar was involved in a heated confrontation where people had to leap in and separate them. As Ringside News exclusively reported, Braun Strowman keeps trying to get his job back...
Braun Strowman Makes Big Announcement Regarding His Future

WWE has released a number of talents so far this year and one of the more surprising names that the company parted ways with was none other than Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men had been one of the top performers in the company for some time, but now that his run with WWE has wrapped up he’s pursuing other opportunities.
Braun Strowman Explains Why He Hasn't Signed With Any Promotion Since His WWE Release

Braun Strowman was shockingly released by the WWE over the summer, just one month after challenging for the WWE Championship on pay-per-view and roughly a year since closing out WrestleMania 36 by beating Goldberg for the Universal Championship. The man formerly-known as "The Monster Among Men" returned to action at the Free The Narrative II event earlier this month, defeating EC3 as Adam Scherr. He then appeared on Control Your Narrative and discussed what life has been like as a free agent.
Braun Strowman On Why He Has Not Accepted Offers From Any Wrestling Promotion

Former WWE star Braun Strowman chatted with Control Your Narrative, a spin off of the the Free Your Narrative promotion, where Strowman has competed against EC3 under his real name, Adam Scherr. Strowman talked about his release from WWE earlier this year and how some elements of it are still a bit frightening for him.
Latest update on Braun Strowman's future

Braun Strowman was fired in the summer by WWE which from 2020 to today has decided to remove some superstars from the company in an attempt to save a lot of money. According to reports from Fightful Select in his time, the contract of the Monster that walks among men would have been worth from 1 million dollars to 1.2 million dollars a year.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE’s Interest In Braun Strowman Returning

I guess that’s a no. There have been all kinds of roster moves in WWE over the last few months, with several wrestlers leaving the company in large groups. Some of these names have been a lot more surprising than others but it has certainly been a huge change for the company. There were some names that surprised a lot of fans and now one of them seems to be trying to get back in.
Impact Wrestling Said To Be “Heavily Interested” In Signing Braun Strowman

As previously noted, Impact’s Scott D’Amore recently teased about them being on the road to “Braun For Glory” in reference to Braun Strowman possibly appearing at the Bound For Glory PPV. Fightful.com noted that Strowman has been in talks with AEW but Impact Wrestling is said to be “heavily interested”...
Braun Strowman is waiting to face Bray Wyatt once again

Braun Strowman has been one of the most dominant forces in the professional wrestling industry for the last couple of years. Just when it had started to seem like he was getting the push that he long deserved, Strowman was released from the company. His release was one among several shocking releases – with the company reasoning that it was due to budget cuts.
Braun Strowman Reflects On His “Very Time Consuming” Run In WWE

Braun Strowman spent his whole pro wrestling career in WWE thus far before he was released over the summer due to budget cuts. Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, recently appeared on the “Virtual Gimmick Table” show from Highspots Wrestling Network to talk about his run with the company. “It’s kind...
Braun Strowman Says WWE Release Sent Him To A ‘Pretty Bad Place’

Former WWE star Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) did his first post-WWE interview with the Control Your Narrative YouTube channel and talked about his departure from the company:. “I’m so indebted to that company and Vince McMahon because he gave me a shot and an opportunity to meet you guys. I never would have been able to meet you guys if I didn’t get involved in this business. I never would have been able to travel the world, see the things that I’ve done, meet the people I’ve done, fall in love with people that I met through this business. It’s something special. I’m so unbelievably humbled for these experiences that I was able to experience with WWE. Did it end how I wanted it to? Of course not. I know people always…I’ve been hearing it a ton, ‘You said you’d never wrestle again when you were done with WWE.’ Well, I was forced to be done. I said I would never wrestle for another company when I took my boots off for WWE. I never took my boots off, I never had an opportunity to put them back on and come back to work. I ain’t gonna lie, it sent me to a pretty bad place.”
Braun Strowman Q&A: Wrestling Future, WWE Release, Favorite Opponent, & More

Former WWE Superstar Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman) hosted a Twitter Q&A this week and named WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns when asked about his favorite rivalry and favorite wrestler to work with. When asked if he was upset when WWE released him, Scherr responded, “Wasn’t happy but that’s Busniess”
