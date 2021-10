Multiple sclerosis (MS) can take a toll on friendships, but staying committed to a friend with MS can be fulfilling for both of you. Marie Cooper, a former nurse, learned she had MS when she was 50 and could no longer ignore the numbness creeping up her legs and arms. Since then, the New Jersey resident has been on the MS roller coaster. She says her friends have been key to her coping with the effect of MS on her life, her family, her work, and her health.

