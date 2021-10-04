CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 4 Recap: Bring on the Cardinals-Bills Super Bowl!

By Football Outsiders
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Cardinals are 4-0. The Buffalo Bills have outscored their last three opponents 118-21. The NFL remains a delightfully unpredictable league. Oh, the Bills' success was predictable enough, but some of us may have been sleeping on them since they were upset by the Steelers in the season opener. Since then, the Bills have been just about as great as a football team can be, with two shutouts in three weeks. Their strength of schedule is a little iffy, but Washington and the Dolphins entered the season as playoff hopefuls. When the Patriots of the 2010s started the season clobbering opponents by an average score of 39-7, even with an upset sprinkled in, we rarely quibbled about how many of those opponents were the Jets.

