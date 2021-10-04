CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Stalin's ten blows that crushed Nazi Germany

neworleanssun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese large-scale offensive operations by Soviet troops essentially ensured the victory of the anti-Hitler coalition over the Axis countries in World War II. In 1944, the Red Army conducted 10 major strategic offensive operations, as a result of which almost the entire territory of the Soviet Union was liberated, more than 130 enemy divisions were destroyed and Bulgaria, Romania and Finland switched sides and joined the anti-Hitler coalition, while Nazi Germany found itself on the verge of total collapse.

www.neworleanssun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Nazi hunters set to name and shame 2,000 Germans behind one of worst Second World War massacres

A team of modern-day Nazi hunters is set to identify up to 2,000 Germans involved in one of Hitler's worst massacres during the Second World War. The mass killing, which has been described as a "holocaust of bullets," saw the Nazis gun down 33,000 Jews at the Babi Yar ravine near Kiev, Ukraine on 29-30 September, 1941. The bodies are still buried there in a mass grave.
EUROPE
The Independent

Ex-secretary of Nazi camp commander goes on trial in Germany

A 96-year-old former secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp is going on trial Thursday in Germany on charges of more than 11,000 counts of accessory to murder. Prosecutors argue that she was part of the apparatus that helped the Nazi camp function more than 75 years ago.The state court in Itzehoe in northern Germany said in a statement that the suspect allegedly “aided and abetted those in charge of the camp in the systematic killing of those imprisoned there between June 1943 and April 1945 in her function as a stenographer and typist in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
stljewishlight.org

Alleged Nazi-era war criminal, 96, caught in Germany after skipping trial

(JTA) — Police in Germany arrested a 96-year-old suspected war criminal after she failed to show up for the first day of her trial. The woman, Irmgard Furchner, was indicted in February for complicity in the murders of 10,000 people at Stutthof, a camp in occupied Poland where she served as a secretary during World War II. Although she is 96, she is being tried by a special youth court because she was 18 at the time of her alleged crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Stalin
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Germany puts 100-year-old on trial for Nazi crimes

A 100-year-old former concentration camp guard became the oldest person yet to be tried for Nazi-era crimes in Germany as he went before the court on Thursday charged with complicity in mass murder. The suspect, Josef Schuetz, stands accused of “knowingly and willingly” assisting in the murder of 3,518 prisoners...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

'I am innocent': ex-Nazi guard, 100, tells German court

A 100-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard, the oldest person charged with complicity in the murder of thousands of detainees, told a German court on Friday that he was not guilty. Separately in the northern German town of Itzehoe, a 96-year-old former secretary in a Nazi death camp is on trial for complicity in murder.
WORLD
Cleveland Jewish News

Alleged Nazi-era war criminal, 96, misses court date, declared fugitive in Germany

(JTA) — A judge in Germany issued an arrest warrant for a 96-year-old suspected war criminal who had failed to show up for the first day of her trial. The woman, Irmgard Furchner, is charged with complicity in the murders of 10,000 people at Stutthof, a camp in occupied Poland, where she had served as a secretary during World War II.
EUROPE
AFP

NATO bars 8 members of Russian mission as spies

NATO said on Wednesday it had stripped eight members of the Russian mission to the Alliance of their accreditation, calling them "undeclared Russian intelligence officers," meaning spies. "We can confirm that we have withdrawn the accreditation of 8 members of the Russian Mission to NATO, who were undeclared Russian intelligence officers," the official told AFP, confirming information first reported by Britain's Sky News.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazi Germany#Axis#The Red Army#Sputnik Soviet#Army Group North
KTLA

Trial gets underway in Germany for 100-year-old former Nazi camp guard

A 100-year-old man went on trial in Germany Thursday, accused of being an accessory to murder for serving as a Nazi SS guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp near Berlin during World War II. The trial of the defendant, who is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder, was held at the Neuruppin state […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Germany, France say Poland is obligated to respect EU rules

The German and French foreign ministers have issued a joint statement saying that Poland has both a moral and legal obligation to respect the common rules of the European Union, which is joined in 2004.Heiko Maas of Germany and Jean-Yves Le Drian of France published their statement late Friday in reaction to a Polish constitutional court ruling this week that challenged the supremacy of EU laws. The court held Thursday that the Polish Constitution has primacy over EU laws in some cases. “Membership of the EU goes with full and unrestricted allegiance to common values and rules,” Le Drian...
POLITICS
NPR

Former White House Russia expert Fiona Hill warns the U.S. is on a path to autocracy

Russia expert Fiona Hill warns that American democracy is under attack — from within. In November 2019, Hill became one of the key witnesses at then-President Donald Trump's first impeachment hearing, where she condemned the false narrative that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 election, and described the Trump administration's parallel policy channel in Ukraine to get dirt on Joe and Hunter Biden.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
AFP

15 years on, editors warn time up for justice in Politkovskaya murder

Russians commemorated Thursday the killing of investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya 15 years ago on President Vladimir Putin's birthday, while her newspaper warned time had run out to punish the masterminds of the murder.  Putin's spokesman said Thursday it was "very difficult" to investigate contract killings.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wicked Local

Letter: Analogies to Nazi Germany 'have no place in public discourse'

To the editor: Your story about the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee of the Pembroke Select Board contains lessons for us all. The committee was selecting new members of the committee, and in the process inquired of some of the candidates why they earlier signed a petition opposing the creation of the committee itself. After all, why join a committee that you opposed creating?
PEMBROKE, MA
AFP

Muratov dedicates Nobel to his paper's slain reporters, Navalny

Dmitry Muratov, the chief editor of Russia's top independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, dedicated his Nobel Peace Prize on Friday to the paper's murdered contributors and jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. "I am an improper beneficiary of this award," Muratov, 59, told reporters outside his newsroom. Saying the award was for all of the paper's "fallen" journalists who "gave up their lives for their profession," he added that he would have given the award to Navalny. "But I think that person has everything ahead of him," Muratov said.
EUROPE
The Independent

100-year-old denies being accessory to murder at Nazi camp

A 100-year-old man on trial for his alleged role as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp during World War II told a German court Friday that he was innocent.The defendant is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp near Berlin where he allegedly worked between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing.German news agency dpa reported that the defendant, who was identified only as Josef S. in keeping with German privacy rules, said on the second day of his trial before the Neuruppin state...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy