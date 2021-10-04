CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnuts from Chile launched in India

neworleanssun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): The season of gifting and festivities is almost here and Walnuts from Chile are in India now to be a part of our celebrations this time!ChileNut, the grower and exporter association of Chilean walnuts with the support of ProChile, the institution of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that promotes the supply of Chilean goods and services in the world has launched the very first generic promotion campaign in India to introduce the Chilean Walnuts to Indian consumers.

gizmochina.com

Realme GT Neo 2 to launch in India in October

Last week, Realme unveiled the Realme GT Neo2 smartphone in China. Soon after its launch, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to tease its arrival in India. One of his tweets confirms that the GT Neo2 will be landing in India next month. As it is known, the Realme...
CELL PHONES
droidholic.com

iQOO Z5 launched in India with Snapdragon 778G for ₹23,990

IQOO Z5 is now official in the Indian market, and it is the successor to iQOO Z3, which launched in June this year with Snapdragon 768G for under 20,000 rupees. Speaking of the upgrades that the Z5 brings, you get a significant boost in the performance and a new and refreshed design. Apart from these, there isn’t a huge change in the specs, whether we talk about the display or the cameras. Pricing-wise, the phone starts at ₹23,990, and this is excellent pricing for a phone with Snapdragon 778G chipset.
CELL PHONES
neworleanssun.com

TalSuccess launches partnership with ROI Institute in India

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): TalSuccess, a brand of Quint Consulting Services (Quint), a leading talent transformation service provider, today announced the launch of a partnership with ROI Institute, Inc. to deliver ROI services in India. ROI Institute is the global leader in measuring and evaluating the investment in...
BUSINESS
gsmarena.com

Motorola Edge 20 Pro launched in India

Motorola launched the Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion in India in August, and today the company introduced the top-end model of the lineup in the country - Edge 20 Pro. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is built around a 6.7" 10-bit 144Hz FullHD+ AMOLED screen with a punch hole in the center for the 32MP selfie camera. The display doesn't have a fingerprint reader underneath. It's embedded in the power button located on the right-side frame.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#New Delhi#Ani Newsvoir#Chilean#Prochile#The Chilean Walnuts#Chilenut
techgig.com

OPPO announces the launch of OPPO A55 in India

OPPO announces the launch of the OPPO A55 in India . Featuring an unmatched True 50MP AI Triple Camera. is all about striking looks and a powerful camera setup. The OPPO A55 will come in two variants: The 4+64GB variant will be available from 3rd October for INR 15,490, while the 6+128 model will be available from 11th October onwards for INR 17,490 on Amazon and across mainline retail outlets.
ELECTRONICS
AFP

India to re-open for tourists from October 15

India will re-open for tourists from October 15 after being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Thursday. The country famous for the Taj Mahal, desert palaces, tiger reserves, elephants and beaches had barred all foreign tourists in March 2020 in a strict lockdown when the pandemic took off. But after a horrendous spike in Covid-19 cases earlier this year, the number of cases has since fallen sharply and the government, under pressure from an industry that is an important pillar of the economy, on Thursday announced a loosening. Tourist visas will be granted for foreigners arriving on charter flights from October 15, and on other flights from November 15, the home ministry said in a statement.
LIFESTYLE
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G launched in India

We have been hearing about the new Samsung Galaxy F42 5G smartphone for some time, the device is now official and launching in India. The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G comes with a 6.6 inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution, the device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.
CELL PHONES
wkzo.com

Reliance Retail to launch 7-Eleven stores in India

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Reliance Industries’s retail arm Reliance Retail Ventures Limited said on Thursday it has entered into a franchise agreement with 7-Eleven Inc to launch the convenience stores in India. On Tuesday, Future Retail said it ended a franchise agreement with the chain. Reliance said the first 7-Eleven store...
RETAIL
Chile
India
New Delhi, IN
beautypackaging.com

‘Clean’ Beauty Brand Juice Beauty Launches in India

'Clean beauty' brand Juice Beauty has launched in India with e-commerce retailer Boddess. Juice Beauty, which celebrated its “sweet sixteen” earlier this year, was born out of a passion for environmentalism. Founded by Karen Behnke, the goal of the brand was to create luxurious organic formulations that perform better than conventional beauty products.
BUSINESS
lanereport.com

Wild Turkey to launch of a new variant in India

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. — Wild Turkey, the iconic American bourbon brand from Kentucky, announces its launch of a new variant in India as part of an ever-growing global expansion. The award-winning Wild Turkey portfolio has been a praised whiskey available in Australia, Japan, and other countries within Asia-Pacific including India, and has now officially released its new variant in India, Wild Turkey 81.
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
neworleanssun.com

Legrand India launches Living Now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Legrand India, a global leader in electrical and digital building infrastructure, announces the launch of Living Now, the revolutionary range of electric controls. Living Now design characterizes extreme purity of design and the precision of its geometries to suit all homes. It can be...
TECHNOLOGY
neworleanssun.com

Dubai Expo to present ancient culture of India, attract global investors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Government Advisory firmExpo 2020 Dubai was launched on October 1 and is slated to run for six months till March 31, 2022. The India Pavilion is one of the largest structures at the Expo with 4 floors dedicated to technology, research, innovation and heritage. The presentation of the ancient culture of India is expected to reveal new realities of human cultural existence, showing how Indian culture forms the basis of a strong socio-economic bilateral relationship with various nations.
ECONOMY
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
frommers.com

List of Airlines Requiring All Passengers to Be Vaccinated for Covid-19

So many airlines and airports are requiring employees to be vaccinated for Covid-19 that the measure has become the norm, not the exception. Adherence rates for flight crew are now, appropriately, sky-high; as of early October 2021, 99.5% of United Airlines workers were protected, according to the company. But not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
citywatchla.com

Hello, China? This is the Pentagon Calling. . .

First the storming of the capitol on Jan 6. Seen from Beijing it looked like a failed coup, a botched but serious attempt to upend U.S. politics. Now, a book by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa claims U.S. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army not once but twice. First on October 30, 2020, just four days before the election. The second call took place on January 8, two days after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. Milley sought to assure Li that the United States was stable and not going to attack.
MILITARY
The Independent

Hong Kong police make largest smuggling bust worth $26.9M

Hong Kong authorities on Thursday said they have made their largest bust of a smuggling case, seizing goods including endangered species worth an estimated $26.9 million. The government said the smuggling ring operated using speedboats and that four trucks were also impounded in the raid. It said a 34-year-old man was arrested in the operation that began in June and more details were set to be released. A statement said the customs department and the marine police small boat division descended on the smugglers who were operating in the city's New Territories close to mainland China on Sept. 23. “This is the largest smuggling case among all forms of smuggling by air, sea and land detected by Customs on record in terms of the seizure value,” the government said. The semi-autonomous southern Chinese city has a high demand for luxury items along with abundant air and sea links to world markets.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY

