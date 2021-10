An artist named Mr. Cooper has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Drake and Chris Brown with regards to their song "No Guidance," claiming that they infringed on his copyright by copying his lyrics and melodies. Cooper is claiming that CB and Drake were inspired by his song "I Love Your Dress" because, in both songs, the artists sing, "You got it, girl, you got it." However, the general public thinks that Cooper is reaching hard, and thousands of people, including Chance The Rapper, Masika Kalysha, Tobe Nwigwe, and others, are hysterically laughing at Cooper's attempt to gain clout.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO