As a function of long-term planning, fans of the Minnesota Vikings should follow the remainder of the season for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones somewhat intimately. Minnesota is 24% of the way through a pivotal season, a campaign carrying far-reaching implications on the team’s future. If the Vikings fail to qualify for the postseason, the tenure of Mike Zimmer as head coach is likely over. And current signal-caller Kirk Cousins could follow in a full reset. The Vikings front office – whoever may fill those jobs in the offseason – would have to be creative with the exodus of Cousins. He’s owed an elephantine sum of money in 2022, but the team could wiggle out of the deal via trade. Cousins’ future depends on the philosophy of the next coach or general manager.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO