The Giants had one of their most prolific passing games in years on Sunday. After just 20 pass plays of 15 or more yards in the first three games, they had 12 of them against the Saints, the most in the NFL in Week 4. In fact, no one else in the league had more than nine. Seven of those long Giants connections went for 20 or more yards and two went for key 50-plus yard touchdowns.

