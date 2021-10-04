Ben Affleck hails George Clooney 'the best' director he's worked with

If you were to fill a room with the best and most critically acclaimed actors and filmmakers alive today, Ben Affleck and George Clooney would certainly be present right alongside some of their other Hollywood colleagues and friends. Surprisingly, the two icons have never acted together in a film, but will that always be the case? The Argo star shares his thoughts on a possible future where he and Clooney share the screen together after sharing the red carpet with him while attending the premiere for The Tender Bar.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO