Ben Affleck hails George Clooney 'the best' director he's worked with

Don’t look for George Clooney to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming “The Flash” movie like Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will be doing.
“They didn’t ask me,” Clooney told me Sunday night at a special screening of “The Tender Bar,” the coming-of-age drama he directed that stars Affleck, Lily Rabe and Tye Sheridan. “When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when ‘The Flash’ comes by.”
Clooney played the Caped Crusader in Joel Schumacher’s infamous 1997 film “Batman & Robin” opposite Chris O’Donnell and Alicia Silverstone.
