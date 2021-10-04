CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck hails George Clooney 'the best' director he's worked with

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Affleck hails George Clooney 'the best' director he's worked with. Ben Affleck thinks George Clooney is "the best" director he's ever worked with and he now wants to co-star with him in a movie.

People

George Clooney Says His Twins Are Bilingual, but He and Amal Are Not: 'That's a Flaw in Our Logic'

"They speak fluent Italian," George Clooney said of his 4-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander. George and Amal Clooney have quite the conundrum on their hands!. The 60-year-old actor recently shared a few of his 4-year-old twins' latest milestones while speaking with E! News' Daily Pop on Sunday at the Los Angeles premiere of The Tender Bar, which he directed.
Inside the Magic

How Brad Pitt and George Clooney Are Delaying Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’

Megastars Brad Pitt and George Clooney are involved in one of the biggest Hollywood bidding wars in recent memory — and it’s likely to affect the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The A-list celebrities Pitt and Clooney are attached to a project from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts. The interest in the hot property could keep Watts from beginning work on the Fantastic Four reboot for Marvel Studios.
Variety

George Clooney Jokes That He ‘Destroyed’ Batman Franchise So He Wasn’t Asked to Join ‘The Flash’

Don’t look for George Clooney to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming “The Flash” movie like Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will be doing. “They didn’t ask me,” Clooney told me Sunday night at a special screening of “The Tender Bar,” the coming-of-age drama he directed that stars Affleck, Lily Rabe and Tye Sheridan. “When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when ‘The Flash’ comes by.” Clooney played the Caped Crusader in Joel Schumacher’s infamous 1997 film “Batman & Robin” opposite Chris O’Donnell and Alicia Silverstone. “He won’t let me watch it,” Clooney’s...
Ben Affleck
George Clooney
CinemaBlend

George Clooney And Brad Pitt Are Reuniting For A Movie With Spider-Man: No Way Home Director

It’s tough to forget the electric best-friend chemistry George Clooney and Brad Pitt gave off in the Ocean’s movies as their first collaboration, Ocean’s Eleven, turns 20 years old later this year. But as it turns out, we won’t have to forget. The massively popular actors are planning to reunite on screen for an untitled thriller being orchestrated by the writer/director behind the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies.
idownloadblog.com

George Clooney, Brad Pitt film from director Jon Watts heading to Apple TV+

It’s good that Apple has found something to do with all of that money. Well, aside from making a range of new, wildly successful devices. It certainly helps the company land some of the biggest movie deals in today’s ridiculously competitive market. Today, Variety has a report out that says...
B100

George Clooney Says He Wasn’t Asked to Appear in ‘The Flash’

The Flash may feature Ben Affleck’s Batman and Michael Keaton’s Batman, but this is no Batman reunion or The Flash: Into the Batverse. For one thing, George Clooney will not appear as the Batman of Batman & Robin in the film. Can you believe it?!?. George Clooney definitely can. He...
GeekTyrant

Apple Acquires George Clooney and Brad Pitt's New Film

We recently learned that Spider-Man director Jon Watts was developing a new film project as writer and director with Brad Pitt and George Clooney set to star. There was a heated bidding battle for movie with several studios and streaming services. Well, it looks like Apple beat them all out and snatched up the project.
CinemaBlend

Will Ben Affleck And George Clooney Act In A Movie Together? The Argo Star Shares Thoughts After The Two Gents Walk The Red Carpet Together

If you were to fill a room with the best and most critically acclaimed actors and filmmakers alive today, Ben Affleck and George Clooney would certainly be present right alongside some of their other Hollywood colleagues and friends. Surprisingly, the two icons have never acted together in a film, but will that always be the case? The Argo star shares his thoughts on a possible future where he and Clooney share the screen together after sharing the red carpet with him while attending the premiere for The Tender Bar.
d1softballnews.com

Amal Clooney: Here’s what George Clooney teaches our children

“I couldn’t give them trigonometry lessons!”… He is George Clooney (61) and they are Ella and Alexander, the twins who turned 5 on June 6th. Mom is Amal Clooney, who returned to the red carpet alongside her husband The Tender Bar. George Clooney’s new directorial film…. Red carpet location, Los...
