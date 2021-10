UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has been forced to withdraw from his upcoming rematch against former champion Petr Yan at UFC 267 on October 30. MMA Fighting's Damon Martin and Mike Heck were the first to report the news of Sterling being unable to compete at the promotion's next pay-per-view event. Sterling is apparently dealing with lingering neck issues from an operation he had done in April to repair an old injury suffered during his years in collegiate wrestling. The UFC currently doesn't have a replacement opponent set to face Yan in Abu Dhabi at the end of next month but does hope to make an interim title bout still and according to the following tweet from MMA insider Ariel Helwani, Cory Sandhagen is the favorite to fill-in for Sterling.

UFC ・ 12 DAYS AGO