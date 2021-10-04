CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Defense Rankings Week 5: Who to start, sit at D/ST in fantasy football

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like it’s getting harder to find a good D/ST. Last week looked like it offered a bunch of worthwhile streamers, and while several did provide decent numbers (Cowboys, Bears, Packers, Colts), they were hardly worth the waiver wire move you used to get them. Instead, a few teams surprised (as always), and even more disappointed (as always). A quick glance at our Week 5 fantasy defense rankings features few notable top options and even fewer high-upside sleepers, so you know the start ’em, sit ’em decisions are going to be a nightmare.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Falcons Make 6 Roster Moves Ahead of London Trip: NFL Tracker

The season is here, but the Atlanta Falcons are continuing to update and upgrade their roster. Keep track of all the moves. ... OCT 5: MOVES TO LONDON The Falcons on Wednesday engineered a handful of moves, per NFL sources, signing Dustin Colquitt and Mike Pennel to the active roster, also signbig Elliott Fry and Shawn Williams to the practice squad, and placing Isaiah Oliver and Cam Nizialek on IR.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Falcons News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the football world learned the Atlanta Falcons would be without their two top receivers this weekend. Just days before the team’s game against the New York Jets in London, both Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage didn’t make the trip. Gage is dealing with an injury, while Ridley reportedly didn’t make the trip for personal reasons.
NFL
chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons go all Ted Lasso and 'Believe' ahead of London game

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons turned a little bit of fictionalized motivation into semi-reality Wednesday afternoon -- all in the form of a sign. Specifically, a "BELIEVE" sign, mimicked from the one hanging inside the AFC Richmond locker room in the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso," now hanging in the media press conference room at the team's practice facility.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Defense#Jets#Seahawks#American Football#D St#Packers#Colts#Raiders#Cowboys#Giants#Cardinals#Titans#Jaguars#Lions#Bengals#Eagles#Panthers#Steelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Dalton Schultz might be playing himself out of Dallas

Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you’ve probably noticed the ascension of certain fourth-year tight end this season, Dalton Schultz. Schultz, the Dallas Cowboys 2018 fourth round draft pick out of Stanford, has had one heck of start this season. In just four games, Schultz has collected 20 receptions...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: 3 trade packages for Aaron Rodgers once the season ends

With a quarterback question and his likely availability, here’s how the Pittsburgh Steelers could make an offseason trade for Aaron Rodgers. On Sunday, the 2-1 Green Bay Packers will welcome the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lambeau Field. The narrative around the two teams has shifted over the last couple weeks, with Aaron Rodgers rebounding playing well again and Ben Roethlisberger continuing to look like he’s just done.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Had 1 Request For Jaylon Smith

The Dallas Cowboys decided that midseason was the right time to let go of Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. But a new report suggests that cutting him wasn’t the only option. According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys asked Smith to remove his injury guarantee for...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy