CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Stanley Tucci lost sense of taste during cancer treatment

Messenger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStanley Tucci lost sense of taste during cancer treatment. Stanley Tucci feared losing his sense of taste for good after undergoing cancer treatment because it made everything taste of wet cardboard "slathered with someone’s excrement".

www.the-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Stanley Tucci, 60, Says Radiation for Oral Cancer Left Him Bedridden With a Feeding Tube For Six Months: ‘Drinking Water Burned My Mouth So Much’

Stanley Tucci, 60, reveals in a new interview that doctors misdiagnosed his cancer for two years. A toothache and nerve damage were among the diagnoses until one specialist noticed the cancerous tumor growing on the base of his tongue. The actor also details the difficult road to recovery. “I couldn’t...
CANCER
TIME

Stanley Tucci: How Julia Child Changed My Life

I remember my college acting teacher George Morrison telling us that audiences love to watch people eating, drinking or smoking on stage and screen. This always stuck with me. As usual, he was more than right. Having seen countless films and plays since those days, I know there is indeed something very compelling about watching someone carry out a very necessary mundane task. It humanizes them and therefore allows us to connect to them. It’s probably one of the reasons why there are so many cooking shows now. We want to see the process, either because it’s something we love to do ourselves or because it’s something we aspire to do. We also want to see the reaction to the result, because we aren’t there to taste it ourselves. Was all that effort worth it? Could I do that? And, perhaps most importantly, does it really taste as good as they’re saying it does?
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Stanley Tucci's Go-To Italian Restaurant Order

As much as Stanley Tucci is an actor, he's also quite the foodie. Most recently he's taken audiences on a culinary adventure through Italy with his popular cooking and travel show on CNN, "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy." He's also the author of "Taste: My Life Through Food," the follow-up to the bestselling cookbooks "The Tucci Table" and "The Tucci Cookbook," all of which cover Italian-American culture and cuisine from his own perspective. And let's not forget, his Instagram is always filled with videos of him cooking at home.
CELEBRITIES
iowapublicradio.org

For Stanley Tucci, food is like religion — and cancer almost took it away

For actor Stanley Tucci, food isn't just sustenance; it's also a way to connect to his roots — to the backyard gardens of his Southern Italian ancestors, to the basement kitchen where his grandmother plucked chickens, to the delicious Sunday meals of his childhood. "[Growing up,] everything revolved around what...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stanley Tucci
Frankfort Times

Stanley Tucci to play Clive Davis in Whitney Houston biopic

Stanley Tucci has been cast as Clive Davis in the Whitney Houston biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'. The 60-year-old actor has boarded the movie as the Grammy-winning producer, who acted as a mentor to the late music superstar after spotting her talent.
CELEBRITIES
Food52

Stanley Tucci’s Instagram Is a Delicious Corner of the Internet

It seems like only yesterday that Stanley Tucci was walking me through the trendy streets of Milan feeding me spoonfuls of risotto and pizzoccheri, guiding me on a gondola through Tuscany, feasting on cacio e pepe and rigatoni all'amatriciana in Rome, and sharing tales of growing up in Italy as a young teenage boy. Wait, that happened to you too? Tucci took not just one or two lucky people, but millions of CNN viewers through the Italian countryside to the seaside on his show Searching for Italy. In a year (plus many, many more months) of living in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, a virtual vacation to the land of Parmigiano and pizza was a welcome escape.
INTERNET
ETOnline.com

Ryan Reynolds Calls Stanley Tucci a 'Snack' in Funny Instagram Comment

Stanley Tucci might be a chef in the kitchen, but to Ryan Reynolds, he's quite a treat! In a new Instagram video, Tucci, 60, is seen in the kitchen wearing an apron, white dress shirt and tie, and cooking up some pasta. "11pm marinara and left over pasta. As promised,"...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Excrement#Cardboard
survivornet.com

Stanley Tucci, 60, Says Food Tasted Like ‘Wet Cardboard’ and Drinking Tea Was Like ‘Eating Chalk’ During Radiation to Kill Cancerous Tumor on Tongue

Stanley Tucci said that radiation during his cancer treatment caused his mouth to fill with ulcers, and by the third treatment food tasted liken “wet cardboard.” He then compared drinking tea to “eating chalk.”. The actor, 60, knew all too well the devastating toll cancer could take long before his...
CELEBRITIES
NPR

Best Of: The World Of Film Noir / Stanley Tucci

Eddie Muller hosts the TCM series 'Noir Alley.' A new expanded edition of his book, 'Dark City,' chronicles film noir from the '40s and '50s. We talk about the sexiness of the genre and why film noir flourished in the post-WWII era. David Bianculli reviews the Sopranos prequel film, 'The...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle just shared an update on "beautiful" baby Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour of New York has been quite the whirlwind, with the couple making appearances at the likes of large-scale events, such as Global Citizen Live, to more intimate settings like a school in Harlem, where the Duchess of Sussex dropped in to read her best-selling book, The Bench.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Tom Selleck’s Wife: Meet Jillie Mack, His Love For Over 33 Years

Find out everything to know about ‘Blue Bloods’ actor Tom Selleck’s wife of more than three decades — British actress Jillie Mack. Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck and former West End performer Jillie Mack are among the most low key couples in Hollywood. The A-list Magnum P.I. star has been married to British born Jillie for more than three decades, however very little is known about their romance. The couple met when Tom was in London filming the movie Lassiter, and his future wife caught his eye when he saw the stage production of Cats on the West End. Here’s everything you need to know about Jillie.
RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Al Roker defended by wife Deborah Roberts from Today co-star's remarks

Al Roker is a much-loved star on Today and fans were delighted on Wednesday when he filled in for Jenna Bush Hager on the fourth hour of the show. During the program, the beloved weatherman was chatting with co-host Hoda Kotb about his wife Deborah Roberts, and how she is the first to defend Al from his co-stars.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy